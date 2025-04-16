This mini browser brings the power of ChatGPT and Google's Gemini to your Android phone
There are plenty of browsers out there besides the usual Safari and Chrome and if you've ever looked for a new browser on your Android or iPhone, you've likely come across Opera. Well, now Opera is giving Android users even more reasons to make the switch to its Mini browser, which lets you browse fast and smoothly even while on slow networks.
Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT also shines as an AI assistant, available through its own app or integrated into devices like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. But if you are wondering which AI assistant to go with, Opera has taken a unique approach, combining the best of both worlds.
Aria is powered by Opera's own Composer AI engine, which taps into both OpenAI and Google AI technologies to deliver accurate responses. It also integrates Google's Imagen3 fast model for image generation. Still, Aria is an AI assistant that lives directly and only within your Opera browser, while Gemini, for example, is a flexible, standalone AI model.
To start using Aria, Opera Mini users just need to update to the latest version. You can find it in the main menu or at the bottom of the start page, ready for you to ask questions, generate content and get the info you need.
Opera, the Norway-based browser company, has announced that its AI assistant, Aria, is now available on the Opera Mini browser for Android. Aria AI can help users stay updated with the latest news, explore various topics and even generate images.
AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of the daily internet experience – bringing Aria to Opera Mini is a natural addition to our most-downloaded browser. With the addition of our built-in AI, Aria, we're excited to explore how AI can further enhance the feature set our users rely on every day.
–Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, April 2025
AI assistants are quickly becoming a staple, with nearly every company offering one within their products. For example, Google's Gemini is a standalone powerhouse that can be used in many ways and is integrated into several Google products, including the latest Pixel 9 series.
Launched in 2005, Opera Mini is a small, fast and powerful browser known for features like Data Compression, Offline File Sharing and a built-in ad blocker. It's been downloaded over 1 billion times from the Google Play Store, offering a popular alternative to the default browsers on Android devices and to Safari on the iPhone, at least in the European Union, where recent regulations forced Apple to open up its closed ecosystem, giving users more options.
