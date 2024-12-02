Save $500 on OnePlus Open!
Cyber Monday is here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google's Gemini AI assistant can now make calls and send messages without unlocking your device

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
An image of a smartphone held up displaying the Gemini logo
Google's Gemini AI assistant is getting a major upgrade that will make it much more useful on your phone. Spotted in the latest version (15.48) of the Google app on Android, now you can make calls and send messages with Gemini, even if your phone is locked.

This update can be considered a big deal because it means you can use Gemini for more tasks without having to unlock your phone first. Imagine you're in a hurry and need to send a quick message—now you can just ask Gemini to do it for you, hands-free. This new feature enhances the convenience and efficiency of using Gemini on the go. With this upgrade, Gemini becomes even more integrated into your daily routine, making tasks easier and faster to accomplish. 

This new feature is part of Google's ongoing effort to make Gemini a more powerful and versatile AI assistant. This enhancement will greatly improve the user experience and make Gemini even more indispensable in everyday life.

It's amazing to look back at how basic Gemini was when it first debuted on the Pixel phone. Back then, it was mostly about generating creative text formats, like poems or scripts, and summarizing information from your screen. Now, Gemini can do so much more. This latest update with calling and messaging really shows how much Gemini has evolved.

To use this new calling and messaging feature, you'll need to go into Gemini Settings and turn on the "Make calls and send messages without unlocking" setting. You'll also need to make sure your calling and messaging apps are enabled in Gemini. It's a pretty straightforward process, and once it's set up, you'll be able to use Gemini to communicate with your contacts without even touching your phone.

Screenshot of the Gemini settings
Image credit — 9to5Google

That said, even with all the feature rollouts we have gotten so far, Gemini still has some catching up to do compared to the one it is trying to replace — Google Assistant. Hopefully this will change soon.

Recommended Stories
This update is really exciting for people who want to be more efficient and hands-free with their devices. I know I'm always looking for ways to streamline my daily tasks, and this new feature will definitely help with that. I can't wait to see what other features Google adds to Gemini in the future.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless