Ever wondered how a Pixel 5a’s battery fits inside a Pixel 4a 5G? Me neither, but here it is anyway









Thanks to fakesky’s determination, work ethic and the fact that both phones’ battery formats are inter-compatible with each other, the surgical operation was a success. The Pixel 4a 5G’s 3880mAh battery was replaced with a fresh 4680mAh Pixel 5a battery, resulting in about a 20% increase in capacity.



It did come at a cost, however: the phone lost NFC support and its antenna basically had to be removed, supposedly without this affecting the phone’s capabilities. Also, the phone gained a visible bulge, but that’s what you’d call a beauty mark.



Considering that frankenpixel’s battery is also new, it probably feels like a completely fresh phone. And kudos to fakesky for documenting his journey and seeing it through! That being said, please don’t change phone batteries on your own. It’s a dangerous task, so always reach out to a specialist if you think your battery is acting funny.