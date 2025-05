This hidden feature might finally give Google Pixel users what Samsung fans have had for years

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Android 16

According to system logs, the button reportedly tries to open an app called Pixel Customization Packs, which isn’t included in the current beta build. The chip is supposed to show theme recommendations, but it doesn’t work without the missing app.Right now, it’s unclear what the finished feature will look like, how many themes will be available, what exactly they will change, or if users will be able to make and share their own themes. Still, the signs suggest Google is at least testing a more complete approach to personalization, something that has been missing from stock Android for years.Compared to other Android phone makers, Google has always taken a simpler approach to customization. Brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, and Samsung have long offered full theme stores that change icons, sounds, animations, and more. However, Google has preferred to keep things subtle and uniform, something that Android 16 could be shifting.Combined with the more Expressive Material 3 changes already present inQPR1, these early signs of theme pack support hint at a new direction for the Pixel software experience. While we don’t know when or if this feature will officially roll out, it’s clear that Google is at least experimenting with the idea — and that could be a welcome change for users looking for more control over how their Pixel phones look and feel.