This hidden feature might finally give Google Pixel users what Samsung fans have had for years

A recent Android code deep dive hints at a new way to personalize your device, but the feature isn't live just yet.

Android Pixel Watch
Android 16 Material 3 Expressive
Pixel users might soon get a new way to customize their phones, based on changes spotted in the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1. A recent teardown of the updated Wallpaper & Style app shows Google may be preparing to introduce full theme packs for Pixel phones.

So far, Pixel devices have supported only basic customization. Users could change wallpapers, adjust accent colors, or pick from Material You presets, but everything had to be set up individually. That might change soon. The new beta includes hidden code for a feature called Pixel themes, which could bundle multiple visual changes together for quicker and more flexible personalization.

Within the beta, a new Themes button has been found in the Wallpaper & Style app, along with a description that reads, "Discover Pixel themes." Although the button and a related chip under the wallpaper preview can be forced to appear through debugging tools, neither is currently functional.



According to system logs, the button reportedly tries to open an app called Pixel Customization Packs, which isn’t included in the current beta build. The chip is supposed to show theme recommendations, but it doesn’t work without the missing app.

Right now, it’s unclear what the finished feature will look like, how many themes will be available, what exactly they will change, or if users will be able to make and share their own themes. Still, the signs suggest Google is at least testing a more complete approach to personalization, something that has been missing from stock Android for years.

Compared to other Android phone makers, Google has always taken a simpler approach to customization. Brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, and Samsung have long offered full theme stores that change icons, sounds, animations, and more. However, Google has preferred to keep things subtle and uniform, something that Android 16 could be shifting.

Combined with the more Expressive Material 3 changes already present in Android 16 QPR1, these early signs of theme pack support hint at a new direction for the Pixel software experience. While we don’t know when or if this feature will officially roll out, it’s clear that Google is at least experimenting with the idea — and that could be a welcome change for users looking for more control over how their Pixel phones look and feel.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless