This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading

By
A person holding the Galaxy Rind between their fingers.
Galaxy Ring. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Smart rings are still a pretty niche corner of the wearable world, with only a few companies jumping in so far. Oura was one of the first to really make waves, and then Samsung joined the game with its Galaxy Ring. Now, it looks like vivo wants in, too.

A recent report points to vivo working on a smart ring that stands out from what is already on the market. A newly published patent reveals a design that actively shifts the sensor's position to get better health readings – something that is not common in current smart rings.

The patent describes a dual-layer setup: an outer ring and a motorized inner ring. This inner ring can actually rotate, thanks to a tiny drive system inside and it adjusts based on the quality of the signals the biosensor picks up. In short, the ring moves itself around your finger until it locks onto the best spot for accurate readings.

Images from vivo's recent patent. 

Inside, there are light emitters and photodiodes – the usual suspects for measuring things like heart rate and blood oxygen. But the big deal here is the motorized rotation, which uses magnetic coils to fine-tune its alignment. That is especially handy for lining up with finger arteries to boost accuracy.

Of course, just because an idea is in a patent doesn't mean it will hit store shelves. Companies often file for all sorts of ideas that never turn into actual products. Still, it is a cool concept that could fix one of the biggest issues smart rings face – inconsistent data.

Right now, smart rings are basically finger-sized fitness trackers, so not having accurate tracking is not ideal. A self-adjusting smart ring that delivers more precise data could help boost the adoption of this form factor in the future.

Actually, Samsung was the first to patent a similar idea, which could be the foundation for a potential Galaxy Ring 2 with a resizing mechanism. Speaking of which, the Galaxy Ring 2 might also lead a significant battery revolution in Samsung's wearable lineup.

Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
