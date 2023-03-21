Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Pixel 8 could use a modified Samsung chipset, new rumor suggests

Tensor 3
Rumors about the next Tensor 3 chipset are beginning to surface, and they include a familiar name: Samsung. It looks like Samsung's Exynos 2300 processor may be getting a new lease on life in the shape and form of Google's next custom chip, slated to debut in the upcoming Pixel 8 series.

Even though there were rumors that it was going to die, it seems that Samsung has been quietly working on the Exynos 2300. Technically, this chipset doesn't exist, at least under that name, but the company's semiconductor division has reportedly been developing a new flagship Exynos processor codenamed Quadra. It now appears that the Tensor 3 chip will be based on a modified version of this chip.

The Tensor chip, which Google introduced two years ago, is a custom-designed processor that is specifically optimized for Pixel smartphones. The first-gen Tensor chip for the Pixel 6 series was based on a modified version of Samsung's Exynos 2100, while last year's Tensor 2 for the Pixel 7 was based on the Exynos 2200.

According to reports, the Exynos 2300 (or Quadra) will feature a powerful Cortex-X3 prime CPU core operating at a maximum frequency of 3.09 GHz, along with four Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.65 GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.1 GHz. It will also have Samsung's semi-custom Xclipse 930 GPU, which is based on AMD's RDNA2 architecture and has a maximum speed of 1.4 GHz.

With the Pixel 8 series expected to launch later this year, it's exciting to see what the Tensor 3 chip will bring to the table. At the Google I/O 2023 developer conference in May, Google is likely to show off a number of other products, such as the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. We can't wait to see what's in store!

