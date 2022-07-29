These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro , there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.





The malware can also intercept text messages and take over infected handsets. Intercepting text messages is bad enough, but stealing banking information is something that can hit you right in the wallet.



Dropper apps are spreading malware that can steal money from Android users' banking apps







The apps that help carry the malware get past Google's Play Store security are called dropper apps. They are aptly named since these apps have a payload consisting of malicious apps which are installed on an infected handset. In its report Trend Micro writes, "Malicious actors have been surreptitiously adding a growing number of banking trojans to Google Play Store via malicious droppers this year, proving that such a technique is effective in evading detection."







Additionally, because there is a high demand for novel ways to distribute mobile malware, several malicious actors claim that their droppers could help other cybercriminals disseminate their malware on Google Play Store." Late last year, Trend Micro discovered a new variant of dropper which it named DawDropper. These apps were originally found in the Google Play Store under the titles:



