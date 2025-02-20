There's never been a better time to have multiple lines on AT&T
Have you ever worried about when you'll get paid by your friend or family member for your shared bill? Well, AT&T's new SplitPay feature takes the stress out of managing your phone bill by letting everyone on your plan pay their share directly - no more chasing down family and friends for payments!
On select postpaid wireless plans, you are able to set up SplitPay from att.com/splitpay. You need to be an eligible account owner, so do keep that in mind. Then, from the SplitPay page, you can assign a payor for each line. After you do that, each month a text message with a secure link for your friend or family member to pay their bill is sent to the designated lines.
And yep, it's exactly that simple and saves you quite a lot of fuss. Of course, account owners still remain responsible for the total bill amount due, and AT&T will follow up with you as the account owner before the due date if someone hasn't paid their share yet.
AT&T also says that in a recent survey, 35% of the carrier's multi-line customers have expressed interest in saving. The truth is, the more lines you have, the more you save, and SplitPay will make this process super hassle-free for eligible customers.
Meanwhile, Verizon and T-Mobile don't offer such a feature as of this moment, so AT&T is leading here. Verizon offers a plethora of payment arrangements, but they are still managed by the primary account holder and do not facilitate automatic billing to individual lines. T-Mobile also has a variety of payment methods, but again, designed for the account as a whole.
In a blog post announcement, AT&T has introduced it's game-changing SplitPay feature. When you're sharing a plan with your family or friends and benefiting from multi-line discounts, this new feature will come in super handy. SplitPay can even be used if enrolled in AutoPay (credit cards are excluded though).
AT&T's SplitPay. | Image Credit - AT&T
Now, you will be able to share your plan with as many people as you would like (of course, they have to be trusted) without worrying that you'll have to remind them about paying each month. You don't have to worry about the math either, which is super epic.
