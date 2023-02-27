The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is revealed as both a stylish and functional smartwatch
Xiaomi isn’t a stranger to smart wearable technology. The Mi Watch was released in 2020, while the Watch S1 launched alongside the Xiaomi 12 series of flagships. The company has moved away from trying to copy Apple’s homework — even if we can’t really blame them for trying, as the Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches around — and now fans are in for something more classy with Xiaomi’s latest Watch S1 Pro.
Smartwatch style fanatics will be happy to hear that the strap has a universal pin, so that all of your compatible straps can be utilized with it. That being said, we don’t have a definitive sizing as of now, so if you are interested in the S1 Pro, make a note to check prior to purchase.
Well, the Xiaomi S1 Pro is feature-packed to say the least! The lack of the feature-rich WearOS leaves room for the specialized MUI OS, which is the likely reason we are bearing witness to the insane battery life. Speaking of which, the smartwatch will be able to give you two days of battery life after just 10 minutes of charging, while the full charge will take about 85 minutes.
While from a distance, the watch’s design doesn't appear to be anything we haven’t seen before, up close the unibody design is truly impressive. The Xiaomi S1 Pro looks like a stylish and powerful option, so where's the price point? Well, we don’t know it yet! And as of now, the success of this product could entirely depend on this final piece of the puzzle.
The smartwatch was revealed alongside the Xiaomi 13 series of phones at this year’s MWC (Mobile World Congress) and it is an evolution from the original S1. The S1 Pro instantly impresses with its 1.47” AMOLED screen and ultra-thin bezels. It can be navigated by a rotating crown and is covered in scratch-resistant sapphire glass.
The Xiaomi S1 Pro looks completely different when it has had its strap changed.
Okay, so if you’ve scrolled this much down, you are definitely here for the full spec sheet. And we’re here to oblige:
- Headpiece of 46mm in diameter
- 1.47" AMOLED screen that can reach 600 nits of brightness
- A stainless steel body with sapphire glass on the screen
- Controls via a rotating crown and a button
- Ceramic-like coating (Xiaomi’s term, not ours) on the inside
- Screwless, eye-catching design
- 5ATM of water-resistance, which means that the S1 Pro can handle anything, but diving
- Comes with MUI Watch OS
- Alexa-enabled and capable of taking calls
- Tracks:
○ Heart Rate
○Oxygen Levels
○ Stress
○ Sleep
○ Over a hundred types of exercise
- Dual-band GPS tracking for your runs
- 3D Distance monitoring for climbers
- Up to 14 days of battery life
- Reverse-wireless charging
- NFC Support
- Your choice of exquisite leather strap or a fluororubber one for sports
The trackers and fitness options aren’t anything new and don’t offer a configuration we haven’t seen yet. Some of them are more advanced, but chances are that most people won’t be interested in 3D distance monitoring, as they won’t be climbing mountains anytime soon. While the option is certainly cool to have, the biggest strength of the Xiaomi S1 Pro is its design.
