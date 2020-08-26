The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an AR spinoff coming to Android and iOS
In Monster Slayer, players take the role of a witcher who studies, tracks and hunts monsters. The game promises “console-grade visuals” and the freedom to explore the world around while hunting both new familiar and familiar monsters.
Thankfully, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is not just about slaying monsters. The game features rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series, so if you're a fan of the universe, you'll most likely feel at home playing this on your smartphone.
Unfortunately, Spokko did not reveal when exactly The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be released on Android and iOS, but the studio did say that more details will be unveiled later this year, so stay tuned.