iOS Android Games

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an AR spinoff coming to Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 26, 2020, 10:18 AM
The Witcher, the multi-million franchise that has given us a Netflix series and no less than five games, is expanding once again with the addition of a spinoff for mobile. Dubbed The Witcher: Monster Slayer, the game has been designed for Android and iOS devices with AR (augmented reality) capabilities.

The game is developed and published by Spokko, a member of the CD Projekt family, and, as the name suggests, it's set in The Witcher universe. The events in the game take place before The Witcher series of games, in a time when monsters are freely roaming the continent.

In Monster Slayer, players take the role of a witcher who studies, tracks and hunts monsters. The game promises “console-grade visuals” and the freedom to explore the world around while hunting both new familiar and familiar monsters.



Thankfully, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is not just about slaying monsters. The game features rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series, so if you're a fan of the universe, you'll most likely feel at home playing this on your smartphone.

Unfortunately, Spokko did not reveal when exactly The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be released on Android and iOS, but the studio did say that more details will be unveiled later this year, so stay tuned.

