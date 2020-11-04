Pokémon Go defies COVID-19, generates $1 billion in revenue

Contrary to all expectations, Pokemon Go is going strong, generating revenue of over $1 billion dollars this year. The augmented reality game that basically encourages people to roam the street in hope of a Pokemon catch seems unaffected by the whole COVID-19 situation. One might think that lockdowns will prevent people from playing but statistics show otherwise.
The market intelligence company Sensor Tower
published a report that shows steady growth in revenue for Niantic’s popular game since 2017. Despite the pandemic, Pokemon Go saw an 11% increase in revenue in 2020 compared to the last year, and the total lifetime revenue now surpasses $4 billion dollars. The United States has proven to be the most lucrative market, generating $1.5 billion in revenue, followed closely by Japan with $1.3 billion, and Germany in a distant third with “only” $238.6 million, or 5.7 percent.
When it comes to Android vs iOS, Google Play is the clear winner. The Android marketplace has generated more revenue with $2.2 billion overall versus $1.9 for the App Store. It’s also worth noting that Niantic introduced new stay-at-home features which enabled people to enjoy the game without much walking around and thus stay safe. More than 100 million users have installed the game in the US and judging by the revenue numbers, people play and play hard.
