iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Android Apps Games

Pokémon Go defies COVID-19, generates $1 billion in revenue

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 04, 2020, 7:58 AM
Pokémon Go defies COVID-19, generates $1 billion in revenue
Contrary to all expectations, Pokemon Go is going strong, generating revenue of over $1 billion dollars this year. The augmented reality game that basically encourages people to roam the street in hope of a Pokemon catch seems unaffected by the whole COVID-19 situation. One might think that lockdowns will prevent people from playing but statistics show otherwise.

The market intelligence company Sensor Tower published a report that shows steady growth in revenue for Niantic’s popular game since 2017. Despite the pandemic, Pokemon Go saw an 11% increase in revenue in 2020 compared to the last year, and the total lifetime revenue now surpasses $4 billion dollars. The United States has proven to be the most lucrative market, generating $1.5 billion in revenue, followed closely by Japan with $1.3 billion, and Germany in a distant third with “only” $238.6 million, or 5.7 percent.


When it comes to Android vs iOS, Google Play is the clear winner. The Android marketplace has generated more revenue with $2.2 billion overall versus $1.9 for the App Store. It’s also worth noting that Niantic introduced new stay-at-home features which enabled people to enjoy the game without much walking around and thus stay safe. More than 100 million users have installed the game in the US and judging by the revenue numbers, people play and play hard.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors
Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless