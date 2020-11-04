Pokémon Go defies COVID-19, generates $1 billion in revenue







When it comes to Android vs iOS, Google Play is the clear winner. The Android marketplace has generated more revenue with $2.2 billion overall versus $1.9 for the App Store. It’s also worth noting that Niantic introduced new stay-at-home features which enabled people to enjoy the game without much walking around and thus stay safe. More than 100 million users have installed the game in the US and judging by the revenue numbers, people play and play hard.