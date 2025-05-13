The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is launching soon with a focus on portraits and sound





Elite. Enigmatic. Arriving soon. With sound that surrounds and portraits that captivate — this is more than just a phone. #vivoV50EliteEdition#ZEISSPortraitSoPropic.twitter.com/XvKWso54W1 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 12, 2025

This move could be an attempt by Vivo to strengthen its position in the upper mid-range smartphone market in India, where competition is increasingly fierce. Rivals like the OnePlus 12R,



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



The V50 series hasn’t been widely reviewed yet, but initial impressions suggest it strikes a good balance between performance and battery life, with a standout screen. The Elite Edition could elevate that experience further, though pricing will be key. This move could be an attempt by Vivo to strengthen its position in the upper mid-range smartphone market in India, where competition is increasingly fierce. Rivals like the OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy A55 , and Xiaomi’s 14 Civi are all fighting for attention in this segment, often using high-end camera hardware and design as differentiators.For reference, the regular Vivo V50, launched earlier this year, offered a solid package of hardware at a competitive price. If the V50 Elite Edition builds on this base with improved portrait capabilities and enhanced audio, it could appeal to users who prioritize media consumption and photography. The Zeiss partnership hints at more refined image processing or new camera features, while the audio claim might suggest stereo speakers or spatial audio tuning — something not highlighted in the standard V50.The V50 series hasn’t been widely reviewed yet, but initial impressions suggest it strikes a good balance between performance and battery life, with a standout screen. The Elite Edition could elevate that experience further, though pricing will be key.





Some suggests that the V50 Elite Edition could possibly be just a repackaged V50 with some extra accessories, but we won't know if that is the case until the official unveiling. That said, if Vivo can keep the pricing relatively low under control while offering a camera-centric experience, this new model might find its place among this year’s better value smartphones.