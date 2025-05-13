Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is launching soon with a focus on portraits and sound

Set to arrive on May 15 in India, the new V50 variant teases Zeiss-powered camera upgrades and immersive audio features.

Vivo
Vivo V50 Elite Edition launch announcement banner
Vivo has officially confirmed that a new addition to its V50 lineup — the V50 Elite Edition — is launching in India on May 15. This model will join the previously released Vivo V50 and V50e, but it’s expected to stand out thanks to a stronger focus on photography and audio, based on the teaser released by the company.

The teaser doesn’t list hardware specs, but it does show a circular rear camera module and prominently features Zeiss co-branding. Vivo is also hinting at "portraits that captivate" and "sound that surrounds," which suggests potential improvements to both the camera system and speakers over the standard V50.


This move could be an attempt by Vivo to strengthen its position in the upper mid-range smartphone market in India, where competition is increasingly fierce. Rivals like the OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy A55, and Xiaomi’s 14 Civi are all fighting for attention in this segment, often using high-end camera hardware and design as differentiators.

For reference, the regular Vivo V50, launched earlier this year, offered a solid package of hardware at a competitive price. If the V50 Elite Edition builds on this base with improved portrait capabilities and enhanced audio, it could appeal to users who prioritize media consumption and photography. The Zeiss partnership hints at more refined image processing or new camera features, while the audio claim might suggest stereo speakers or spatial audio tuning — something not highlighted in the standard V50.

The V50 series hasn’t been widely reviewed yet, but initial impressions suggest it strikes a good balance between performance and battery life, with a standout screen. The Elite Edition could elevate that experience further, though pricing will be key. 

Some suggests that the V50 Elite Edition could possibly be just a repackaged V50 with some extra accessories, but we won't know if that is the case until the official unveiling. That said, if Vivo can keep the pricing relatively low under control while offering a camera-centric experience, this new model might find its place among this year’s better value smartphones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
