The UK government reveals its plans to link remote areas with broadband from satellites
Today, having a fast and stable internet connection is a must. However, there are many remote areas in the UK where installing the necessary equipment to provide faster broadband speeds is extremely difficult. But it looks like the British government has a new plan that should give people living in such places the broadband boost they always wanted.
Some of the places that participate in the experiment are a 12th-century abbey in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, a scout camping site in Snowdonia, and a Lake District mountain rescue base. They are equipped with special equipment — courtesy of Elon Musk's Starlink — that enables them to connect to a satellite and enjoy broadband speeds that are up to ten times faster than what they currently have.
As the UK government announced in a recent blog post, it plans to use satellites to beam broadband to some of the most remote homes and businesses around the country. Furthermore, it has already started a trial that will show to what extent satellites can be used to deliver high-speed connections.
Upon completion of the trial, the government will evaluate the viability of using satellites to beam broadband to very hard-to-reach homes and businesses.
