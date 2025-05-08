The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and its official cases look nearly bezel free in fresh new leak

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage

Main 200 MP wide camera and 12 MP ultrawide, 12 MP front camera

3,900 mAh battery with 25 W wired charging

IP68 water and dust resistance

5.8 mm thickness, about 185 g





Accessories on a diet





Silicone cases

Kindsuit cases

Clear case

Competition is slimming down

By chasing extreme thinness, Samsung lines the S25 Edge up against Apple’s rumored



That said, a flagship this thin could be very exciting because of the hope that it will put pocket comfort on equal footing with raw power. If Samsung can deliver the appropriate level of battery life while adding a 200 MP sensor and fresh Galaxy S25 Edge could become a new standard for sleek performance phones. If not, early adopters might learn that elegance sometimes comes at the cost of extra time tethered to a charger. By chasing extreme thinness, Samsung lines theup against Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air , which is tipped to focus on its premium hardware. Buyers may wind up choosing between millimeters and battery capacity, since thinner frames usually mean smaller cells. That being the case, Samsung’s promised efficiency gains will need to be more than just promises on paper.That said, a flagship this thin could be very exciting because of the hope that it will put pocket comfort on equal footing with raw power. If Samsung can deliver the appropriate level of battery life while adding a 200 MP sensor and fresh Galaxy AI tricks, thecould become a new standard for sleek performance phones. If not, early adopters might learn that elegance sometimes comes at the cost of extra time tethered to a charger.

The leak also shows first-party cases that keep the slim theme. There is a soft silicone cover, a faux-leather "Kindsuit" case, and a clear protective shell. Each hugs the phone’s edges with almost no added bulk. Samsung will also sell an anti-reflection screen protector for launch day.