The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and its official cases look nearly bezel free in fresh new leak

Samsung Silicone cases for the Galaxy S25 Edge . | Image credit — Android Headlines

Samsung faux leather "Kindsuit" cases for the Galaxy S25 Edge . | Image credit — Android Headlines

Samsung Clear case for the Galaxy S25 Edge . | Image credit — Android Headlines





Competition is slimming down

S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge

By chasing extreme thinness, Samsung lines theup against Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air , which is tipped to focus on its premium hardware. Buyers may wind up choosing between millimeters and battery capacity, since thinner frames usually mean smaller cells. That being the case, Samsung’s promised efficiency gains will need to be more than just promises on paper.That said, a flagship this thin could be very exciting because of the hope that it will put pocket comfort on equal footing with raw power. If Samsung can deliver the appropriate level of battery life while adding a 200 MP sensor and fresh Galaxy AI tricks, thecould become a new standard for sleek performance phones. If not, early adopters might learn that elegance sometimes comes at the cost of extra time tethered to a charger.