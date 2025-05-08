The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and its official cases look nearly bezel free in fresh new leak
Early marketing renders surface days before Unpacked, pointing to a record thin Galaxy flagship with official cases.
Samsung confirmed only yesterday that the Galaxy S25 Edgewill debut in a virtual Unpacked on Monday, May 12. Today, a massive leak has popped up, giving us a clear look at polished marketing images of the phone and its matching ultra-thin cases.
The renders reveal a handset slimmer than any current Galaxy S model, measuring about 5.8 mm at its thickest point. The flat metal frame surrounds a nearly bezel-free display with a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. On the back, a clean twin-camera stack is led by Samsung’s new 200-megapixel main sensor. The phone appears in three finishes: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue.
The leak also shows first-party cases that keep the slim theme. There is a soft silicone cover, a faux-leather "Kindsuit" case, and a clear protective shell. Each hugs the phone’s edges with almost no added bulk. Samsung will also sell an anti-reflection screen protector for launch day.
By chasing extreme thinness, Samsung lines the S25 Edge up against Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air, which is tipped to focus on its premium hardware. Buyers may wind up choosing between millimeters and battery capacity, since thinner frames usually mean smaller cells. That being the case, Samsung’s promised efficiency gains will need to be more than just promises on paper.
What the leak shows
These are the reported key specs:
- 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh
- Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset
- 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage
- Main 200 MP wide camera and 12 MP ultrawide, 12 MP front camera
- 3,900 mAh battery with 25 W wired charging
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- 5.8 mm thickness, about 185 g
Accessories on a diet
Silicone cases
Samsung Silicone cases for the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — Android Headlines
Kindsuit cases
Samsung faux leather "Kindsuit" cases for the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — Android Headlines
Clear case
Samsung Clear case for the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — Android Headlines
Competition is slimming down
That said, a flagship this thin could be very exciting because of the hope that it will put pocket comfort on equal footing with raw power. If Samsung can deliver the appropriate level of battery life while adding a 200 MP sensor and fresh Galaxy AI tricks, the Galaxy S25 Edge could become a new standard for sleek performance phones. If not, early adopters might learn that elegance sometimes comes at the cost of extra time tethered to a charger.
