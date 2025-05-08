Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and its official cases look nearly bezel free in fresh new leak

Early marketing renders surface days before Unpacked, pointing to a record thin Galaxy flagship with official cases.

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Leaked images of the Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung confirmed only yesterday that the Galaxy S25 Edgewill debut in a virtual Unpacked on Monday, May 12. Today, a massive leak has popped up, giving us a clear look at polished marketing images of the phone and its matching ultra-thin cases.

What the leak shows


The renders reveal a handset slimmer than any current Galaxy S model, measuring about 5.8 mm at its thickest point. The flat metal frame surrounds a nearly bezel-free display with a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. On the back, a clean twin-camera stack is led by Samsung’s new 200-megapixel main sensor. The phone appears in three finishes: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue.

These are the reported key specs:

  • 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset
  • 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • Main 200 MP wide camera and 12 MP ultrawide, 12 MP front camera
  • 3,900 mAh battery with 25 W wired charging
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • 5.8 mm thickness, about 185 g


Accessories on a diet


The leak also shows first-party cases that keep the slim theme. There is a soft silicone cover, a faux-leather "Kindsuit" case, and a clear protective shell. Each hugs the phone’s edges with almost no added bulk. Samsung will also sell an anti-reflection screen protector for launch day.

Silicone cases
Samsung Silicone cases for the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — Android Headlines

Kindsuit cases
Samsung faux leather "Kindsuit" cases for the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — Android Headlines

Clear case
Samsung Clear case for the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — Android Headlines

Competition is slimming down


By chasing extreme thinness, Samsung lines the S25 Edge up against Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air, which is tipped to focus on its premium hardware. Buyers may wind up choosing between millimeters and battery capacity, since thinner frames usually mean smaller cells. That being the case, Samsung’s promised efficiency gains will need to be more than just promises on paper.

That said, a flagship this thin could be very exciting because of the hope that it will put pocket comfort on equal footing with raw power. If Samsung can deliver the appropriate level of battery life while adding a 200 MP sensor and fresh Galaxy AI tricks, the Galaxy S25 Edge could become a new standard for sleek performance phones. If not, early adopters might learn that elegance sometimes comes at the cost of extra time tethered to a charger.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
