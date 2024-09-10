Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The physical SIM card tray lives on in all iPhone 16 models outside U.S.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
A photo of the iPhone 16 Pro in its different colors
Apple's freshly unveiled iPhone 16 series has sparked discussion not just for its new features, but also for a subtle hardware detail. While the US market continues its all-in approach to eSIM, the rest of the world isn't quite ready to let go of the physical SIM card just yet.

Technical specifications listed on Apple's official website confirm that that every iPhone 16 model - from the base iPhone 16 to the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max - will still have a nano-SIM card slot when sold outside the US. This applies to a wide range of countries, including major markets like the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, and China, as well as many others.

This isn't just about maintaining the status quo. In most of these regions, the iPhone 16 also supports eSIM, meaning users can have dual-SIM functionality. This offers flexibility for travelers, those juggling work and personal lines, or anyone wanting to take advantage of different carrier deals.



The contrast with the US is stark. Since the iPhone 14, Apple has been pushing eSIM adoption domestically, removing the physical SIM tray entirely. The company has effectively touted eSIM's security benefits (such as that it can't be physically removed from a stolen phone) and the convenience of managing multiple eSIM profiles digitally.  

So, why the difference? While eSIM adoption is growing globally, it's not universal. Some carriers or regions may have slower rollouts, or users might simply prefer the familiarity of a physical SIM. Keeping the tray ensures Apple's new iPhones remain accessible to the widest possible audience.

This doesn't mean the physical SIM is safe forever. Apple's long-term goal seems clear, and as eSIM infrastructure improves worldwide, we could see future iPhones drop the tray entirely. But for now, it's a reminder that even in the fast-paced tech world, transitions take time. The iPhone 16's SIM situation reflects this, catering to both the cutting-edge and the comfortable, depending on where you are.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Amazon launches a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal, possibly for a short while
Amazon launches a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal, possibly for a short while

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless