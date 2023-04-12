The Opera browser on iOS now features a free VPN service





VPNs are extremely useful if you don't want someone to be able to track your internet activity. They create a virtual network on top of the one you're already using, hiding your real IP address and making you nearly untraceable. However, most VPN services are paid. Many VPN companies let you test their services for free, but at the end of the day, you need to pay real money in order to be untraceable on the web.But today, we have good news for you if you are an iPhone user who wants to use a VPN but doesn't want to spend cash on one. The iOS version of the Opera browser now features a free VPN service (via). You only need to download the Opera browser on an iPhone or an iPad running iOS or iPadOS 12.0 or later and enable the new feature. Opera's VPN service is subscription-free and doesn't require logging into an account or installing additional extensions.Furthermore, Opera claims that its free VPN feature is a no-log service, meaning it does not collect any personal data or browsing history, ensuring user privacy and security. Opera's free VPN also comes with a built-in adblocker, which means you will browse the web without any pesky ads popping out on your screen.Opera has also mentioned that the global rollout of the new free VPN feature on iOS may take a few weeks to reach all users. So, don't panic if you don't see the new VPN service on your iPhone's Opera browser yet.