 The next Xiaomi Ultra phone will be globally available, Xiaomi's CEO says - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The next Xiaomi Ultra phone will be globally available, Xiaomi's CEO says

Xiaomi
3
The next Xiaomi Ultra phone will be globally available, Xiaomi's CEO says
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the latest flagship phone from Xiaomi and is a real powerhouse. It comes equipped with Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and as we reported last month, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra even managed to beat the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a gaming test. Sounds great, right? However, you can't buy the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It's only sold in China. But, it appears that you will be able to buy the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's successor when it comes out.

How do we know that? Well, Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, confirmed that in a recent tweet. On Twitter, he stated that "the next iteration of Ultra" will be globally available. So yeah, if, for some reason, Xiaomi doesn't change its intentions, you will be able to buy the next Ultra model when the company launches it.


As for which the next Ultra model will be, the rumor mill predicts that it could be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is expected to be released at the end of this year. According to rumors, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come equipped with the still unreleased Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 chipset, which could receive its official announcement during Qualcomm's Tech Summit this November.

The rumors also say that the Xiaomi 13 series will come with an LTPO AMOLED panel with QuadHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and that it will support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Ultra model will probably have the same display and charging support as the rest of the lineup.

Unfortunately, at the moment, we don't have other rumored specs like RAM and battery capacity or know the pricing for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but we are sure that this will change once we near the Xiaomi 13 series's announcement date. So, if you're a Xiaomi fan, just stay tuned to PhoneArena to learn more about Xiaomi's upcoming top-tier phone.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless