The next Xiaomi Ultra phone will be globally available, Xiaomi's CEO says
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the latest flagship phone from Xiaomi and is a real powerhouse. It comes equipped with Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and as we reported last month, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra even managed to beat the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a gaming test. Sounds great, right? However, you can't buy the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It's only sold in China. But, it appears that you will be able to buy the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's successor when it comes out.
Unfortunately, at the moment, we don't have other rumored specs like RAM and battery capacity or know the pricing for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but we are sure that this will change once we near the Xiaomi 13 series's announcement date. So, if you're a Xiaomi fan, just stay tuned to PhoneArena to learn more about Xiaomi's upcoming top-tier phone.
How do we know that? Well, Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, confirmed that in a recent tweet. On Twitter, he stated that "the next iteration of Ultra" will be globally available. So yeah, if, for some reason, Xiaomi doesn't change its intentions, you will be able to buy the next Ultra model when the company launches it.
The next iteration of Ultra will be available in our global markets! https://t.co/TgdDWq8724— leijun (@leijun) August 27, 2022
As for which the next Ultra model will be, the rumor mill predicts that it could be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is expected to be released at the end of this year. According to rumors, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come equipped with the still unreleased Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 chipset, which could receive its official announcement during Qualcomm's Tech Summit this November.
The rumors also say that the Xiaomi 13 series will come with an LTPO AMOLED panel with QuadHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and that it will support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Ultra model will probably have the same display and charging support as the rest of the lineup.
Things that are NOT allowed: