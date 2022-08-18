 The Xiaomi 13 might come with brand new display tech and even thinner bezels - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The Xiaomi 13 might come with brand new display tech and even thinner bezels

Display Xiaomi
1
The Xiaomi 13 might come with brand new display tech and even thinner bezels
The Xiaomi 13 is already said to feature several upgrades compared to its predecessor, and the latest one to come out of the rumor mill is about its display. Of course, given that we are talking about one of the more significant phone parts that govern the user experience, this is quite the good news for Xiaomi fans.

Digital Chat Station, who is a popular and reputable leaker, has revealed that Xiaomi is planning to slap a Quad-HD LTPO display with an AMOLED panel (via AndroidHeadlines). Now, admittedly so many abbreviations are almost reminiscent of the language those virtual avatars speak in Sims, so here’s a quick explanation for all three:

  • Quad-HD — 2560 x 1440p resolution (more than Full-HD)
  • LTPO — if you see this it basically means that the phone can change the refresh rate of the display for specific scenarios (refresh rate affects mainly how smooth animations look while navigating the UI and playing games)
  • AMOLED — simply put, this is an OLED display with some extra features sprinkled on top, one of which is better flexibility

Having an AMOLED display is what allows Xiaomi to achieve that curved-edge effect at the right and left edges of the screen. It is also required if you want to achieve thin bezels, as the screen needs to be bent for that purpose. One good example is the Nothing Phone (1), which has uniform thin bezels all around, thanks to the same display tech.

Now, it is not just the better display and smaller bezels that the Xiaomi 13 is supposed to bring with its debut. After all, the Xiaomi 12 already had a great curved-edge display anyway.

Thankfully, previous rumors claim that we should also see Qualcomm’s best chipset yet — the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. If that stands true, once December arrives, which is when the Xiaomi 13 series is expected to be announced, it would be one of the first phones featuring this chip.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China
Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14: The most interesting and most boring phone of 2022? Why boring sells
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14: The most interesting and most boring phone of 2022? Why boring sells
After Twitter, TikTok wages war on fake news ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections
After Twitter, TikTok wages war on fake news ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections
Oppo matches Samsung to the Android 13 update's August release with ColorOS 13
Oppo matches Samsung to the Android 13 update's August release with ColorOS 13
Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on Amazon
Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on Amazon
YouTube is testing a new navigation drawer for Android users
YouTube is testing a new navigation drawer for Android users

Popular stories

Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless