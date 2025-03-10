GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

This could be the next company to use a 1-inch sensor for its camera setup

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera Honor
A man holding the Honor Magic 7 Pro.
The Honor Magic 7 Pro packs a 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Camera H9000 HDR sensor. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Mobile photography is crazy good these days years… and it's about to get even better! Honor might be the next company to adopt a 1-inch sensor for a possible upcoming flagship, most likely the Honor Magic 8 Pro.

True, while Honor is not as popular in the West as Apple and Samsung are, the company's move towards a 1-inch camera sensor is important in my opinion. Apple and Samsung – although producing really fine flagships with respectable photography capabilities – might one day soon find themselves to be the last companies not using large sensors in their phones' camera setups.

Of course, this could be just my Monday optimism speaking here, but I think that the more companies adopt the 1-inch sensor standard, the higher the chances are for Apple and Samsung to do the same.

Heck, Xiaomi could introduce a Micro Four Thirds sensor (two times larger than the already large 1-inch sensor), as we've recently seen at MWC.

The rumors about Honor and the 1-inch sensor go even further: a notable Weibo tipster by the nickname of Smart Pikachu (this alias always gets me blowing air out of my nose) recently hinted that Honor will "self-develop" the sensor.

It's not clear if that means building a 1-inch imaging sensor from scratch, or just adapting an existing 1-inch sensor and tweaking it heavily.

As you've probably heard, a 1-inch sensor is a game-changer for mobile photography because it allows for significantly improved light intake, resulting in better low-light performance and dynamic range. Larger sensors capture more detail with less noise, making nighttime and indoor shots much clearer and more refined.

Additionally, with a shallower depth of field compared to smaller sensors, phones with a 1-inch sensor can produce a more natural-looking background blur (you can call that "bokeh", if you want to sound fancy), enhancing portrait shots. This makes images look more like those taken with professional cameras.

Recommended Stories
If Honor combines a 1-inch sensor with variable aperture for its lens, it could mean that users would have the ability to shoot in a variety of conditions with much greater precision. Unlike fixed apertures, which struggle to balance exposure in different lighting conditions, a variable aperture can adjust to optimize image quality.

Let's hope the rumors are true!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing finalized, reportedly releasing in May
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing finalized, reportedly releasing in May
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless