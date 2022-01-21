The new Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G may be just a rebranded Galaxy A22 5G



However, the Bluetooth certification shows that the model number of the Galaxy A22e is SC-56B, the same as of the Japanese Galaxy A22 5G. This may mean that the new Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G may have the same features and specifications as the Japanese Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and may be just a rebranded version rather than a new phone.



The Japanese version of the Galaxy A22 5G has different specs than the

Octa-core processor running at 2.2GHz. However, Samsung doesn't specify what processor is under the hood of the Japanese Galaxy A22 5G, so it may be the same processor as in the global version, the MediaTek Dimensity 700.

5.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 (HD+) and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

a 13MP rear and a 5MP front-facing cameras

4GB of RAM and 64GB storage space, with a microSD card slot for up to 1TB

USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack

4,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging

Android 11 or Android 12

Support for 5G and NFC

Currently, there is no information about the price or when Samsung will release the Samsung Galaxy A22e.

A new phone from Samsung, named Galaxy A22e 5G, has received Bluetooth SIG certification (via). The certification does not provide any details about the new phone's specs, other than that it will use Bluetooth 5.0.