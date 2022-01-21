Notification Center

The new Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G may be just a rebranded Galaxy A22 5G

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
A new phone from Samsung, named Galaxy A22e 5G, has received Bluetooth SIG certification (via SamMobile). The certification does not provide any details about the new phone's specs, other than that it will use Bluetooth 5.0.

However, the Bluetooth certification shows that the model number of the Galaxy A22e is SC-56B, the same as of the Japanese Galaxy A22 5G. This may mean that the new Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G may have the same features and specifications as the Japanese Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and may be just a rebranded version rather than a new phone.
 
The Japanese version of the Galaxy A22 5G has different specs than the global Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. So if the Galaxy A22e has the same specs as the Japanese version, we could be looking at:
  • Octa-core processor running at 2.2GHz. However, Samsung doesn't specify what processor is under the hood of the Japanese Galaxy A22 5G, so it may be the same processor as in the global version, the MediaTek Dimensity 700.
  • 5.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 (HD+) and a refresh rate of 60Hz.
  • a 13MP rear and a 5MP front-facing cameras
  • 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage space, with a microSD card slot for up to 1TB
  • USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 4,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging
  • Android 11 or Android 12
  • Support for 5G and NFC

Currently, there is no information about the price or when Samsung will release the Samsung Galaxy A22e.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs
$250 Amazon $435 eBay
  • Display 6.6 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 700 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
