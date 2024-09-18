The Mac failed in this area; will Apple's iPhone 16 succeed? Thoughts…

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The iPhone 16
At the recent iPhone 16 event something stood out to me – the same thing I've been noticing Apple mention more and more. And no, it wasn't the hot topic of the year – AI (or Apple Intelligence, in this case), and it wasn't the new camera button.

It was that Apple is trying harder and harder to attract video game publishers and developers to port their triple-A games to the iPhone. Not just that, but the Cupertino company really wants you to know that the iPhone is, on top of all else – a capable console-grade handheld gaming device.

Notice I was careful not to say "mobile gaming," but "handheld gaming," as mobile gaming implies short, touch-screen games meant for (usually addictive) casual entertainment on the go.

But handheld gaming implies a Steam Deck competitor, a Nintendo Switch competitor, an ROG Ally competitor…

And as a daily Steam Deck user, and a huge fan of it – it got me thinking – is this a joke? Or is it a promising attempt to position the iPhone as a serious gaming console, alongside those others mentioned?

Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

