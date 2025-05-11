The iPhone has lost its sparkle as the competition rages on, experts warn









Gurman argues that the external pressure is even fiercer. In China, foldables are growing almost three times faster than the broader smartphone market, giving Huawei, Xiaomi and Honor tangible talking points Apple lacks. Those companies are exporting sleek second-generation hinges and brighter inner panels to Europe and Southeast Asia, offering shoppers visible change, while the



Eddy Cue, Apple's long-time services chief, captured the stakes during recent antitrust testimony when he warned, "You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now." Gurman reads the line as part courtroom strategy and part genuine anxiety. Artificial intelligence compounds the threat. Gurman reports that Google search queries on Apple devices fell for the first time in 22 years as users turned to chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity. That shift jeopardizes the roughly 20 billion-dollar search-royalty stream that props up Apple's services narrative and underscores how quickly a new interface can upend incumbents.Eddy Cue, Apple's long-time services chief, captured the stakes during recent antitrust testimony when he warned, "You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now." Gurman reads the line as part courtroom strategy and part genuine anxiety.





Without a clear answer to the foldable craze, without a Siri overhaul powered by large language models, and with the first truly new category devices (such as smart glasses, household robots) still two to three years away, Apple risks losing the upgrade momentum that has defined the brand since 2007. Gurman’s takeaway is stark: unless the innovation engine shifts out of idle soon, the company could watch faster-moving rivals seize the next wave of hardware excitement. This is a take I happen to agree 100% on, and I'm sure many consumers of the Apple brand would as well.