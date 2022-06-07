 The iOS 16 beta hints at a mysterious new HomePod - PhoneArena
Last month, we reported that, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release a new HomePod probably in the last quarter of this year or in the first one of 2023. Now, it looks like the beta version of the new iOS 16 might be supporting this claim.

As 9to5Mac first spotted, the beta version of iOS 16 has references to an unreleased HomePod model. In its code, there is a smart speaker labeled internally as "AudioAccessory6." The code also includes speakers labeled as "AudioAccessory5" and "AudioAccessory1" which refer to the HomePod mini and original HomePod, as those are their internal ID names.

Of course, this could also be a red herring — an internal prototype that may or may not ever see the light of day. Unfortunately, the beta version of iOS 16 does not provide any other information on this possible HomePod.

As for what to expect from this possible new HomePod, well, in his tweet, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that "there may not be much innovation in the hardware design." So, it may look — more or less — like the classic HomePod, with the circular design, mesh and all. We do hope we get some more colors this time around, and hey — an upgrade to the speaker would also be nice.

Of course, these are all speculations, and it remains to be seen whether Apple will indeed release a new HomePod device.
