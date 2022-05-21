 Top analyst says that Apple will try again with the HomePod - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Top analyst says that Apple will try again with the HomePod

Apple Music
@wolfcallsputs
Top analyst says that Apple will try again with the HomePod
Apple never was able to hit a home run in the smart speaker market. The company's HomePod was pricey at $349 when it was released in February 2018. Eventually Apple cut the price by $50 to $299, but that still wasn't enough for Apple to gain some traction. Eventually, Apple released the HomePod mini in November 2020 priced at $99 to compete with the smaller and cheaper models made by Amazon and Google.

The HomePod is gone but not forgotten. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet (via 9to5Mac) that Apple will release a new version of the smart speaker sometime during the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year. This model will be larger than the HomePod mini but Apple will cut corners with several of the features in order to keep the price under $300.

Another possibility is a new version of the HomePod mini. Either way, Kuo says not to expect much of a change in hardware design. The analyst specifically said, "there may not be much innovation in hardware design." Kuo also says that while smart speakers are "undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem," he believes that Apple has yet to figure out a way where it can be successful in this market.

Where Apple made its mistake with the HomePod was to build it with audio capabilities well beyond other smart speakers. But making a device too premium can backfire, especially when it comes to price. Apple didn't grasp who was the target buyer of smart speakers figuring out that it was audiophiles willing to pay big bucks for high quality sound. But the company won't be making the same mistake according to Kuo. Apple also needs to improve Siri especially because a digital assistant is such an essential part of a smart speaker.

At present, Siri trails both Google Assistant and Alexa when it comes to intelligence, comprehension, and according to many phone enthusiasts, looks. If Apple can develop a new and improved HomePod, it will help the company create a smart speaker that would be great for the living room and other large rooms inside the house. And the HomePod mini could be used in smaller rooms where the huge speaker size of the original model is not required.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

Popular stories

Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless