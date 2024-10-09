The Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks: big changes coming | PA Show E21

Galaxy S25 Ultra promises next-gen

Galaxy S24 FE

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset set to power thespeeds and vastly improved graphics thanks to the Adreno 830 GPU. This could make the S25 Ultra the most powerful smartphone on the market when it comes out. Whether or not the S25 Plus and S25 models will have the Snapdragon, Exynos or (surprise, surprise) Dimensity chip abroad remains to be established.Meanwhile, Vic goes through the virtues of the just-launched, which turns out to be a very strong package for the price of $650. Despite a slight price hike, it doesn't seem to exhibit any glaring omissions or corners cut.