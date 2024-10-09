The Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks: big changes coming | PA Show E21

Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
By
We dive into the latest leaks and rumors surrounding the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. From a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset to a revamped One UI 7 control center that looks surprisingly familiar the iOS one, big changes are on the horizon for Samsung's next flagship. Plus, we explore the rumored ergonomic design with subtly rounded corners, which would supposedly make the S25 Ultra more comfortable to hold.

We also cover the new Galaxy S24 FE, which seems to be too good to be true at this time, so you might want to check it out! We also touch upon the Pixel 9a and the early rumors around it, which claim Google is to launch it earlier than usual next year.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset set to power the Galaxy S25 Ultra promises next-gen speeds and vastly improved graphics thanks to the Adreno 830 GPU. This could make the S25 Ultra the most powerful smartphone on the market when it comes out. Whether or not the S25 Plus and S25 models will have the Snapdragon, Exynos or (surprise, surprise) Dimensity chip abroad remains to be established.

Meanwhile, Vic goes through the virtues of the just-launched Galaxy S24 FE, which turns out to be a very strong package for the price of $650. Despite a slight price hike, it doesn't seem to exhibit any glaring omissions or corners cut.

The rumors we have around the upcoming budget Google Pixel 9a are not too many, but chief among all is the expected earlier announcement in March, instead of the usual May timeframe. Is this Google becoming more aggressive against Apple and Samsung, or is it something else? Let us know what you think in the comments!
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

