This may be the first phone to come with LPDDR5T, the fastest RAM
Everybody wants some LPDDR5X RAM goodness in their phone, but now it’s okay to stop with the LPDDR5X obsession. There’s a new cat in town and it’s faster than the beloved LPDDR5X.
We’re talking, of course, about the next generation of memory – it’s called LPDDR5T and it’s said to deliver 13% faster reading speed than the previous one (via Android Headlines).
The alleged devices that will be first to house the LPDDR5T will be the upcoming Vivo X100 line. They are expecting an official presentation on November 17 in China.
“The pentakill is here, the vivo X100 series is the world’s first new memory LPDDR5T, and it is available in all series. Compared with the mainstream LPDDR5X memory, the reading speed is increased by 13%. Together with Dimensity 9300 and UFS 4.0, it forms a new performance triangle”, the person(s) behind the Weibo account claim.
Apart from being (obviously) compatible with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip – after all, they should come together in the vivo X100 – the fastest LPDDR5T RAM should go well with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, confirms SK Hynix, the company that makes LPDDR5T RAM.
Now, SK Hynix plans to offer a 16GB-capacity product. It will achieve this by combining multiple individual LPDDR5T chips, which will result in a data processing speed of 77 GB per second. The company also says that LPDDR5T is power efficient as it operates at the lowest voltage within the range of 1.01 to 1.12V standards.
If your reaction to a device that has all three goodies (Dimensity 9300, UFS 4.0, LPDDR5T) is “meh”, don’t worry, the vivo X100 will allegedly pull some really nice cameras out of its magic hat.
The Vivo X100 Pro Plus could come with an IMX 989 main camera with variable aperture and a 200MP telephoto.
LPDDR5T was announced almost a year ago (in January 2023), but up until this point, no phone has incorporated it. That’s to change, according to the super popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.
13% might not sound a lot to you, but operating at a data rate of 9.6 GB/s (LPDDR5T) should be more fun than at a data rate that peaks at 8.5 GB/s (LPDDR5X).
Don’t forget the cameras, too
