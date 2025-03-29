Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand

In February 2020, after licensing the BlackBerry name and releasing models like the BlackBerry KEYone, the BlackBerry KEY2, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, and the BlackBerry Motion, Chinese manufacturer TCL decided to give up trying to convince consumers that Android-driven BlackBerry phones could compete in the smartphone industry. Just when it appeared that the once iconic BlackBerry brand was dead, a company appeared out of nowhere in an attempt to save the brand.









This company plans on picking up where Onward Mobility called it quits. In other words, this firm is looking to bring back the BlackBerry name to the smartphone market and offer 5G enabled BlackBerry handsets carrying physical QWERTY keyboards.











The Redditor said that his company signed a non-disclosure agreement so he couldn't reveal the name of the U.K. firm nor could he show us the designs for the first 5G BlackBerry phone. He did say that he received the company's pitch deck and took a screenshot of the slide showing the design and some specs. We suggest that you take this with a grain of salt.



Before we get to the specs, the post says that the startup is negotiating for the exclusive licensing of BlackBerry patents. We should point out that the Redditor edited the screenshot so he wouldn't get into trouble for posting it on social media.







The first BlackBerry to be made by this startup will supposedly include:





An AMOLED display of unknown size.

12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB of storage.

A capacitive physical QWERTY keyboard.

5G connectivity.

Generative AI capabilities.

Android 15.



