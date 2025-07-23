The biggest country on Earth to ban the most popular chat app on Earth







Should countries ban apps? Yes, every country should decide what is allowed. Yes, but only liberal democracies should censor apps,. No, live and let live! Yes, every country should decide what is allowed. 28.57% Yes, but only liberal democracies should censor apps,. 0% No, live and let live! 71.43%



Meanwhile, Google's YouTube is also on fire, and it has seen its Russian audience drop to fewer than 10 million daily users, down from over 40 million in mid-2024, due to throttled speeds.



Back in October 2024, a Russian court Meanwhile, Google's YouTube is also on fire, and it has seen its Russian audience drop to fewer than 10 million daily users, down from over 40 million in mid-2024, due to throttled speeds.Back in October 2024, a Russian court fined Google an astronomical $2.5 decillion , a figure equating to 23 million times all the money on Earth. The penalty originated from a 100,000-ruble ($1,032) fine in 2020 after YouTube restricted some accounts. Additional fines were imposed as Google banned other Russian state-backed media. Google's refusal to pay led the court to double the fine weekly for four years. Tensions worsened after Google disabled AdSense accounts and limited new Russian user accounts, following the bankruptcy of its Russian subsidiary in 2022. Where have I heard that before? Right, from the White House, and it was about TikTok





Which app would you like to see banned in your own country? Let me know in the comments below!

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer