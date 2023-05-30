Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

One of the best camera phones is almost half price on Amazon

Sony Deals
One of the best camera phones is almost half price on Amazon
Mobile photography is all the rage nowadays, and manufacturers are in an arms race to spit out the most exciting camera specs during the latest flagship launch. The thing is, there's a fine line between a phone that just makes good pictures and a "camera" phone. The Sony Xperia Pro-I is the latter, actually, the Japanese company internally dubbed the phone "Camera."

$730 off (41%)
Before we get into details, let's quickly announce the amazing deal on this phone. There's a huge discount on Amazon for the Xperia Pro-I, slashing almost half of its original price. It's 41% down, making it cheaper than many modern flagships without the "Camera" tag attached to them. It's the US version and will work with every carrier, so shop away.

Now, back to the Xperia Pro-I. This phone features a 1" sensor under its main lens. "So, what?" Many of you might say that there are many phones with 1-inchers nowadays. That's true, but while other phones use mobile camera sensors, the Xperia Pro-I borrows the 1-inch sensor from Sony's super-popular and critically acclaimed RX100 compact camera. And that's really something.

The phone part of the phone is pretty good too. There's an amazing 4K 120Hz display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, free of notches and cutouts. You're getting stereo speakers, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, 512GB of onboard storage, and 12GB of RAM. The battery is also pretty hefty at 4,500 mAh, so the package is complete.

You can check out our full Xperia Pro-I review, but deals like this one don't last for long, so don't miss out! Get one of the best camera phones now!

