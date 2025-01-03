The Apple Watch Series 4 is now considered vintage by Apple
Apple has now updated its list with vintage and obsolete products, and the iconic Apple Watch Series 4 is now joining this list, alongside the last Intel Macs.
As of right now, all variants of the Apple Watch Series 4 are considered "vintage" worldwide. This means the aluminum and stainless steel versions in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.
Apple considers products to be "vintage" when they have been out of distribution for more than five years. When a product has not been in distribution for more than seven years, it becomes also obsolete. Vintage products are still eligible for repairs if parts are available. However, obsolete products are not eligible for repair.
Also, the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro was added to the list of vintage products. This model was the last 15-inch MacBook Pro released by Apple. However, it can still run the latest version of macOS, unlike the Series 4.
In July of last year, the iPhone X, the OG AirPods, and the OG HomePod were added to the list of vintage products. From the iPhones, right now obsolete products are the iPhone 6s and older. This generally means you may not be able able repair them - service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.
The Apple Watch Series 4 was introduced back in September of 2018. It is quite iconic because of the major redesign it introduced: larger display, thinner bezels, and rounder corners.
Apple Watch Series 4 did not get watchOS this year, and its last major update was watchOS 10.
I like that Apple ensures that people are aware of the phones and wearables, even Macs, that are repairable for years to come. So, it seems that if you're currently rocking the Apple Watch Series 4, you may be due for an upgrade soon.
