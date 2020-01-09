Medical tech company sues Apple for allegedly stealing patents for Watch
According to the firm, Apple contacted the company back in 2013 for a potential collaboration. But instead of developing a product together, Apple poached important employees, including Masimo’s former chief medical officer and and a former scientist, who both then worked on the Apple Watch’s health functions.
Masimo states that these former employees divulged confidential and sensitive information. The company is seeking compensation for Apple’s “willful and deliberate” patent infringement, as well as an injunction to block the further use of its technologies in Apple’s products.
This isn’t the first time the iPhone maker has been hit with lawsuits over unethical conduct concerning everything from its virtual assistant Siri to the lack of action to remedy serious design flaws.
2 Comments
1. tedkord
Posts: 17502; Member since: Jun 17, 2009
posted on 46 min ago 0
2. L0n3n1nja
Posts: 1594; Member since: Jul 12, 2016
posted on 33 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):