Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

If you bought an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 without the pulse oximeter, you still might get it

Apple Wearables
1
If you bought an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 without the pulse oximeter, you still might get it
Remember in late December and the middle of January when we had a new story about the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 almost every day? To refresh your memory, health tech firm Masimo had sued Apple for infringing on certain patents related to the pulse oximeter found on the two aforementioned Apple timepieces. An International Trade Commission (ITC) judge ruled that Apple did infringe on some of the patents.

The ITC issued an exclusion order stating that the watches in question could be banned from import into the U.S. unless Apple paid to license the patent, changed the feature so it no longer infringed on the patent, or removed the pulse oximeter from the offending models. After removing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from U.S. Apple Stores, both online and brick and mortar, Apple received a two-week temporary stay from the import ban while it appealed the ITC's ruling. Eventually, the temporary stay ended and Apple had to remove the impacted products from its U.S. stores once again.

President Biden could have made the whole thing go away by using his Veto stamp on the exclusion order, but he failed to do so. Apple tried to figure out a way to offer the pulse oximeter without Masimo's patents, but could not come up with a solution. As a result, it now sells the two timepieces without the pulse oximeter which is used to measure the amount of oxygen in a person's red blood cells. It measures how well your body is pushing oxygen to your extremities like your arms and legs. A low reading could be a sign of hypoxia which means that not enough oxygen is reaching your body's tissues.

The pulse oximeter feature on the Apple Watch - If you bought an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 without the pulse oximeter, you still might get it
The pulse oximeter feature on the Apple Watch

According to MacRumors, the original order from the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) that allows Apple to import Apple Watch models into the U.S. with the pulse oximeter disabled reveals how Apple got rid of the feature on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Once paired with an iPhone, a necessary step in setting up an Apple Watch, both models lost the pulse oximeter feature. Trying to run it on impacted units brings up a warning to users that it is not available.

Recommended Stories
Apple had to provide Masimo with the code it used to disable the pulse oximeter feature on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watch models. To make sure that Apple didn't make it too simple to bring back the feature, it took a jailbroken Apple iPhone running an older version of iOS and paired it with Apple Watch models that could not run the pulse oximeter. Masimo got upset when it discovered that it could bring back the feature by doing this.

Masimo argued that this meant that Apple had not really removed the pulse oximeter from the impacted timepieces. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol disagreed and said that Apple had done enough to say that the redesigned Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models did not infringe on Masimo's patents. As a result, when the patents Apple infringed on expire in August 2028, or if Apple wins an appeal that is in progress, those who bought the two Apple Watch models without having access to the pulse oximeter can have Apple reinstall the feature  quickly.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel

Latest News

Apple finds another way to block Spotify’s app in the EU
Apple finds another way to block Spotify’s app in the EU
The Galaxy A55 is not coming to the US because of… the Galaxy S23
The Galaxy A55 is not coming to the US because of… the Galaxy S23
Vivo X Fold 3 series should launch in just over a week: check out the exact date
Vivo X Fold 3 series should launch in just over a week: check out the exact date
Here's a rare opportunity to save a cool 30 bucks on Apple's second-gen HomePod
Here's a rare opportunity to save a cool 30 bucks on Apple's second-gen HomePod
Watch out! SIM Swappers are now going after your eSIM and your money
Watch out! SIM Swappers are now going after your eSIM and your money
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless