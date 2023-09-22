The Anker 737 is our top pick for a power bank, 33% off its price at Amazon right now

Don’t miss this 33% discount, as the Anker 737 packs must-have features

Anyone in need of a power battery should not skip this deal: the Anker 737 brings not only a staggering power capacity of 24,000 mAh, but the stylish charger comes with a Smart Digital Display that shows different useful metrics and even battery cycles available. Add to that fast charging speeds up to 140W and you get our top picker when it comes to recommending power banks.