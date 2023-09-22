Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The Anker 737 is our top pick for a power bank, 33% off its price at Amazon right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Anker 737 is our top pick for a power bank, 33% off its price at Amazon right now
24K is good, especially if we’re talking about gold. It’s even better… Okay, let’s be realistic – 24K is also great when the topic of discussion is power banks. Enter the Anker 737 with 24,000 mAh power capacity, the best all-rounder in our Best Power Banks Available Now list.

Don’t miss this 33% discount, as the Anker 737 packs must-have features

Anyone in need of a power battery should not skip this deal: the Anker 737 brings not only a staggering power capacity of 24,000 mAh, but the stylish charger comes with a Smart Digital Display that shows different useful metrics and even battery cycles available. Add to that fast charging speeds up to 140W and you get our top picker when it comes to recommending power banks.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


The Anker 737 makes it to the top not just because of its stylish looks or its compactness, given the amount of power that it’s providing: the power bank weighs 1.4 pounds and fills a 6.13 x 2.15 x 1.95-inch box.

It’s extremely efficient and will serve you faithfully – it’s got enough power to charge a flagship like the Galaxy S22 more than 4 times! As we’ve noted in our comparison list, the Anker 737 can even fully charge the 2020 M1 MacBook Air and then have some charge left. If you’re a MacBook Pro 16-inch owner, you can expect the Anker 737 to charge your computer to 50% for 40 minutes, using the recommended cable.

One of this power bank’s most appealing features is the Smart Digital Display which shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge. There are also metrics like Battery Health and battery cycles available. Anker tops all of that with support for fast charging at up to 140W.

Finally, don’t worry about boarding the Boeing 747 with the Anker 737 on you: yes, this power bank is flight-approved and allowed on a plane.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless