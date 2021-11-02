Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series gets new security update and latest One UI 4 beta

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series gets new security update and latest One UI 4 beta
Samsung has started to push out the November Android security update to owners of the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S. More than 50 vulnerabilities are fixed by the update and four of them are deemed to be of a critical nature. The update is available for the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S21 line in the U.S. running on all major stateside carriers.

The update carries the firmware version G99xU1UES4AUJ7 and you should be aware that it could take a few days for the update to become available for all compatible handsets. Once it becomes available for your particular phone, a notification will arrive. You can also check to see if the update has hit your device by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If the update is there, you can follow the directions to install it on your phone.

Additionally, Samsung has disseminated the fourth beta version of One UI 4 to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The 807.27MB update contains firmware versions G998BXXU3ZUK1 / G998BOXM3ZUK1 / G99xBXXU3ZUK1. A screenshot showing the "bug fix list" posted by XDA reveals the following fixes:

  • Removed the stretch effect when "overscroll" was operated.
  • Removed a pop-up window that appeared after the first start of the application.
  • After setting the screen resolution to WQHD, performance of the device slightly decreased.
  • Frame drop issue when the alarm went off.
  • WIFI and hotspot were not turned on in certain situations.
  • Screen blurring issue when unlocking the device.
  • Issue that two call logs were generated when making a call.
  • Fingerprint recognition issue after rebooting the phone.
  • Issue that WIFLAP search didn’t work in certain situations.
  • Phone restart during a voice call.
So when will Samsung drop the final version of One UI 4? It could happen as soon as this month and should include an improved dark mode and multitasking, new widgets for the home screen, a newly revised Quick Settings panel, and more.

The One UI interface was originally developed to help those with large phone displays reach elements on the screen by moving them to the bottom of the display.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
8.5
$799 Special Samsung $800 Special Verizon $650 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.0
$1000 Special Target $999 Special Samsung $950 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.7
Deal Special Amazon $1200 Special T-Mobile $1200 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

