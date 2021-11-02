Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series gets new security update and latest One UI 4 beta

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series gets new security update and latest One UI 4 beta0
Samsung has started to push out the November Android security update to owners of the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S. More than 50 vulnerabilities are fixed by the update and four of them are deemed to be of a critical nature. The update is available for the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S21 line in the U.S. running on all major stateside carriers.
Additionally, Samsung has disseminated the fourth beta version of One UI 4 to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The 807.27MB update contains firmware versions G998BXXU3ZUK1 / G998BOXM3ZUK1 / G99xBXXU3ZUK1. A screenshot showing the "bug fix list" posted by XDA reveals the following fixes:
- Removed the stretch effect when "overscroll" was operated.
- Removed a pop-up window that appeared after the first start of the application.
- After setting the screen resolution to WQHD, performance of the device slightly decreased.
- Frame drop issue when the alarm went off.
- WIFI and hotspot were not turned on in certain situations.
- Screen blurring issue when unlocking the device.
- Issue that two call logs were generated when making a call.
- Fingerprint recognition issue after rebooting the phone.
- Issue that WIFLAP search didn’t work in certain situations.
- Phone restart during a voice call.
So when will Samsung drop the final version of One UI 4? It could happen as soon as this month and should include an improved dark mode and multitasking, new widgets for the home screen, a newly revised Quick Settings panel, and more.