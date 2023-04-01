The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)

Well, what’s waiting on the other side isn't simply a clamshell Samsung foldable phone with great reputation, but also one of the best (used) phone deals around - of course, if you really want to try something different.

Foldable phones aren't expensive anymore but there are many other reasons to choose one over a "normal phone"





It’s truly innovative and different - sure, slab phones are making decent progress in cameras and charging, but nothing comes close to a completely different form factor; folding phones are about as innovative as it gets nowadays

It can potentially change the way you use your phone - the fact that it takes an extra step to flick the phone open might make you use it less, which could be a real game-changer for people who can’t put their phone down

It’s tiny - when folded, of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 fits in any pocket; taking a phone that’s even smaller than my iPhone 13 mini to the gym, or on a walk with you is when you start to appreciate the real benefits of carrying a compact device; oh, and you can down when the phone is in your pockets - it’s a miracle

You can take selfie photos and videos with the main rear cameras, which is ideal for vlogging or… “influencer…ing”; the image quality coming from the rear cameras of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will beat any selfie camera you can think of

The $300 Galaxy Z Flip 3 isn't the best phone if you want the longest battery life or if you're looking forward to the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Don’t buy a Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you use your phone a lot - the reason is the so-so battery life, which can certainly get you through a full day of use but only if you aren’t a power user (in all fairness, the same applies to the Galaxy S22, so the foldable form-factor isn’t really to blame here)

Don’t buy a Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you want the best camera system - although the Flip 3 has a very capable set of cameras, Samsung’s cream of the crop shooters are found in the “S” series of flagships - especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Don’t buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you do a lot of gaming - the Snapdragon 888 is powerful enough to handle pretty much any game, but the Flip 3 is prone to overheating; again, the average battery life wouldn’t help gamers either

If you plan on switching to a clamshell foldable and stick with it for the next 3-5 years, it might be worth waiting for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, which won’t only last longer but also bring the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down





Buying used/refurbished phones on Swappa or eBay - do it right!

Do not pay outside the platform

Negotiate - the price is rarely final (about a year ago, I bought my iPhone 13 mini for $450 with 10 months remaining warranty)

You can always return a phone if it’s not in the advertised condition

Don’t rush - new deals pop up all the time

Always look for remaining warranty for your own peace of mind - some phones are virtually brand new

Yes, Samsung! People are “on the fence” about foldables, but the iPhone isn’t the reason for that; let’s make a cheaper Galaxy Fold?









We've asked this question before, but that's another great occasion to bring it up… Should Samsung make a mid-range folding phone? The answer is… of course! A clamshell foldable at a price of $500 instead of $1,000 would make taking the "risk" of buying into the new form-factor easier to justify for users who are "on the fence" - as Samsung likes to say.

But hey, if you're comfortable with shopping on Swappa or eBay, the possibility of getting an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $250-300 is here now, and if you’re really itching to get your hands on what Samsung calls “the future”, this is just one way to do it…