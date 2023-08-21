Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Thanks to this YouTube Music update for Wear OS you get to browse albums

Samsung Apps Wearables Wear
Thanks to this YouTube Music update for Wear OS you get to browse albums
New functionalities regarding browsing tracks in the latest YouTube Music for Wear OS update. Finally, there’s the option to dive in an album playlist through your smartwatch and cherry-pick that one track that gives you the goose pimples!

The update was spotted by 9to5Google. The new functionalities are being rolled out with YTM (YouTube Music) version 6.15 for Wear OS, so make sure to check your watch’s app version and promptly update, if you’re not happy with the current functionalities.

Before the v. 6.15 update, smartwatch users had to put up with the following UI – when selecting an album (or playlist) in YouTube Music on Wear OS, the app would take them to a stripped-down page with two options – buttons for “Download” or “Play”. So, for example, if you wanted to listen to the last song from a given album – like Bob Dylan’s 2017 Triplicate which consists of 30 tracks – you’d be hitting that “Next” button… a lot.

Now, instead of mad skipping, the v. 6.15 update allows users to see the playlist as listed songs with the option to navigate, select and play whatever you choose to. There’s also a design tweak – when you enter an album/playlist, the tracklist will appear over a blurred artwork background.

When selecting a song from a playlist, your queue becomes that playlist, similar to YouTube Music on a smartphone.

Things are slightly different when it comes to selecting a track from an album – it basically starts a “radio” mode, so the next song will not be from the album that you were just browsing, but a random one. If you want to play an entire album, you should hit the new shuffle button, which replaced “Play” as part of this update.

Google announced YouTube Music for Wear OS well over two years ago and last year, the app got a pack of new features and functionalities, like streaming music over LTE or Wi-Fi.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless