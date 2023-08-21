Thanks to this YouTube Music update for Wear OS you get to browse albums
New functionalities regarding browsing tracks in the latest YouTube Music for Wear OS update. Finally, there’s the option to dive in an album playlist through your smartwatch and cherry-pick that one track that gives you the goose pimples!
The update was spotted by 9to5Google. The new functionalities are being rolled out with YTM (YouTube Music) version 6.15 for Wear OS, so make sure to check your watch’s app version and promptly update, if you’re not happy with the current functionalities.
When selecting a song from a playlist, your queue becomes that playlist, similar to YouTube Music on a smartphone.
Things are slightly different when it comes to selecting a track from an album – it basically starts a “radio” mode, so the next song will not be from the album that you were just browsing, but a random one. If you want to play an entire album, you should hit the new shuffle button, which replaced “Play” as part of this update.
Google announced YouTube Music for Wear OS well over two years ago and last year, the app got a pack of new features and functionalities, like streaming music over LTE or Wi-Fi.
Before the v. 6.15 update, smartwatch users had to put up with the following UI – when selecting an album (or playlist) in YouTube Music on Wear OS, the app would take them to a stripped-down page with two options – buttons for “Download” or “Play”. So, for example, if you wanted to listen to the last song from a given album – like Bob Dylan’s 2017 Triplicate which consists of 30 tracks – you’d be hitting that “Next” button… a lot.
Now, instead of mad skipping, the v. 6.15 update allows users to see the playlist as listed songs with the option to navigate, select and play whatever you choose to. There’s also a design tweak – when you enter an album/playlist, the tracklist will appear over a blurred artwork background.
