YouTube Music for Wear OS gets streaming support
The YouTube Music app for Wear OS is getting more new features this month. After adding a new Recently Played tile to the app last week, Google announced today that users of YouTube Music for Wear OS will be able to stream songs over data/cellular very soon.
Instead of having to download your favorite music on your phone, YouTube Music app will allow users to stream music over LTE or Wi-Fi. It’s important to mention though that cellular streaming will not work on iOS devices.
Google hasn’t provided a clear date for when Wear OS smartwatch users will be able to take advantage of streaming support, but the company did say it should pop in the YouTube Music app sometime this week.
Instead of having to download your favorite music on your phone, YouTube Music app will allow users to stream music over LTE or Wi-Fi. It’s important to mention though that cellular streaming will not work on iOS devices.
Equally important is the fact that you’ll still need a YouTube Music Premium subscription to benefit from the streaming support feature introduced this week, just like you need one for downloading music on your mobile or wearable device.
Google hasn’t provided a clear date for when Wear OS smartwatch users will be able to take advantage of streaming support, but the company did say it should pop in the YouTube Music app sometime this week.
This is the first standalone smartwatch app from YouTube Music that allows subscribers to download and stream music for ad-free listening even without their phones nearby. Additionally, the Wear OS app offers other benefits like Smart Downloads, which refreshes the songs users download to their watch whenever it’s connected to Wi-Fi.
Things that are NOT allowed: