Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

New feature coming to Google Keep will help "enhance" your notes

Android Apps Google
New feature coming to Google Keep will help "enhance" your notes
A recent X post by Mishaal Rahman reveals that Google will soon be disseminating a feature that will allow users to format text on the Android version of the Google Keep app. If you're not familiar with this app, perhaps you should be. It can create a shopping list or a to-do list with boxes that you can check off. You can type a list of names (there's a rumor that Santa keeps his naughty and nice lists using Keep), and if an idea or a great song lyric hits you from out of the blue, Keep is the versatile app you can use to remember it!

But as you will learn in real life, some words and lists are more valuable than others. With text formatting on Keep, you can underline or highlight a word or words. Some of the options will include Bold, Italics, Underlined, and Strikethrough. That last choice is really more for the comedic effect that you can generate on a note that you are sharing with others.

Google is adding text formatting to the Android version of its Keep app. Image credit-Mishaal Rahman - New feature coming to Google Keep will help &quot;enhance&quot; your notes
Google is adding text formatting to the Android version of its Keep app. Image credit-Mishaal Rahman

Rahman's X post shows the message that Keep users will receive when they have the text formatting feature available. Google writes "New! Format your text in new notes." Under that heading, Google continues, "Enhance your new notes on Android with text formatting. In the coming weeks, it'll also be enabled on existing alerts." From this, we can deduce a couple of things. The text formatting, at least for now, will only be offered to Android users, and the feature will be available on newly created notes to start.

When text formatting is available on Keep, you'll see an underlined "A" on the top QWERTY toolbar after the palette icon (which changes the background on a note). Tap on it and you'll see the toolbar offers H1 and H2 (different headings options) followed by icons for the aforementioned options to format your text with Bold, Italics, Underlined, and Strikethrough.


Text formatting on Keep was spotted on version 5.23.322.05 of the app which is not yet widely available. To see which version you're running on your Android phone, go to Settings > Apps and call up Keep Notes. Tap on the listing and scroll down to the bottom of the page. There is where you'll find the current version you are using. My Pixel 6 Pro running Android 14 Beta 5 has version 5.23.302.03.90 which means I do not have this new feature at the moment.

If you don't have Google Keep on your device, tap here to install it on your Android device. Tap here to install it on your iPhone.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless