Telegram's new update brings a highly popular feature to Android
Telegram users on Android can now send video and audio content to their TVs through Chromecast, a key feature of the messaging app's latest update. This enhancement arrives alongside other improvements, including enhanced message organization and a revamped interface for managing linked devices.
The ability to cast media to a larger screen addresses a common desire for users who want to share content with others or simply enjoy it on a more immersive display. Before this update, users had to rely on third-party solutions or workarounds to achieve similar functionality.
Beyond the Chromecast addition, the update also introduces "Starred Messages 2.0." This feature allows for better sorting and organizing of saved messages by letting users assign tags to their starred messages, creating a more structured way to later retrieve them. This aims to address the challenge of finding specific information within a large collection of saved content. For those who frequently save important messages or photos and videos, this organizational tool is a significant upgrade.
Historically, Telegram has focused on privacy and speed, and these updates continue that trend by improving the user experience. Among those, the addition of Chromecast support reflects a growing trend of integrating messaging apps with other devices and platforms, while the enhanced message organization and device management features also demonstrate a commitment to providing users with tools to manage their data and accounts effectively. I believe this update will make for a more connected experience for Telegram users.
Now, within the Telegram app, a simple tap allows for the seamless transfer of videos and audio to any Chromecast-enabled device. This streamlining of the process makes sharing and viewing content more accessible. You can access this feature by opening a video, tapping the Settings icon, and then selecting "Chromecast."
You can now Chromecast video and audio content from Telegram. | Image credit — Telegram
Another notable aspect of the update is the refined interface for managing linked devices. As many users utilize Telegram across multiple platforms, the ability to control and monitor these connections is essential. The updated interface provides a clearer overview of active sessions and allows for easier disconnection of devices. This enhancement improves security and gives users more control over their accounts.
