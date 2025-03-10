GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Telegram's new update brings a highly popular feature to Android

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps
Animated image of Telegram's new features
Telegram users on Android can now send video and audio content to their TVs through Chromecast, a key feature of the messaging app's latest update. This enhancement arrives alongside other improvements, including enhanced message organization and a revamped interface for managing linked devices.

The ability to cast media to a larger screen addresses a common desire for users who want to share content with others or simply enjoy it on a more immersive display. Before this update, users had to rely on third-party solutions or workarounds to achieve similar functionality.

Now, within the Telegram app, a simple tap allows for the seamless transfer of videos and audio to any Chromecast-enabled device. This streamlining of the process makes sharing and viewing content more accessible. You can access this feature by opening a video, tapping the Settings icon, and then selecting "Chromecast."

Image of Telegram&amp;#039;s new Chromecast feature in action
You can now Chromecast video and audio content from Telegram. | Image credit — Telegram


Beyond the Chromecast addition, the update also introduces "Starred Messages 2.0." This feature allows for better sorting and organizing of saved messages by letting users assign tags to their starred messages, creating a more structured way to later retrieve them. This aims to address the challenge of finding specific information within a large collection of saved content. For those who frequently save important messages or photos and videos, this organizational tool is a significant upgrade.

Another notable aspect of the update is the refined interface for managing linked devices. As many users utilize Telegram across multiple platforms, the ability to control and monitor these connections is essential. The updated interface provides a clearer overview of active sessions and allows for easier disconnection of devices. This enhancement improves security and gives users more control over their accounts.

Historically, Telegram has focused on privacy and speed, and these updates continue that trend by improving the user experience. Among those, the addition of Chromecast support reflects a growing trend of integrating messaging apps with other devices and platforms, while  the enhanced message organization and device management features also demonstrate a commitment to providing users with tools to manage their data and accounts effectively. I believe this update will make for a more connected experience for Telegram users.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless