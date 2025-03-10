Telegram's new update brings a highly popular feature to Android

Beyond the Chromecast addition, the update also introduces "Starred Messages 2.0." This feature allows for better sorting and organizing of saved messages by letting users assign tags to their starred messages, creating a more structured way to later retrieve them. This aims to address the challenge of finding specific information within a large collection of saved content. For those who frequently save important messages or photos and videos, this organizational tool is a significant upgrade.Another notable aspect of the update is the refined interface for managing linked devices. As many users utilize Telegram across multiple platforms, the ability to control and monitor these connections is essential. The updated interface provides a clearer overview of active sessions and allows for easier disconnection of devices. This enhancement improves security and gives users more control over their accounts.Historically, Telegram has focused on privacy and speed, and these updates continue that trend by improving the user experience. Among those, the addition of Chromecast support reflects a growing trend of integrating messaging apps with other devices and platforms, while the enhanced message organization and device management features also demonstrate a commitment to providing users with tools to manage their data and accounts effectively. I believe this update will make for a more connected experience for Telegram users.