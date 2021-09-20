Telegram update brings chat customization options, full-screen animated emoji

Telegram update brings chat customization options, full-screen animated emoji0
Telegram gets new chat teams with version 8.0.1
The most major update Telegram is getting with the new Telegram version 8.0.1 is the introduction of chat themes. The new feature allows you to customize individual chats in order to improve the look and feel of the interface according to your preference. The app is now giving you eight themes to choose from. Each theme features colorful gradient message bubbles, an animated background, and some unique background patterns.
Additionally, with this new update, some of the animated emojis you can send are now interactive and show a full-screen effect. Some of those include the heart, thumbs up, and firecrackers, and the introduction of this small but still fun feature improves the Telegram experience even more.
For groups, the new Telegram update version 8.0.1 introduces a major change in the read receipts feature. Now, when you send a message in a group, it will be marked as "read" as long as at least one member in the group has read it. On top of that, long-pressing on your message (in smaller groups) will present you with the group members which have already read it.
And last but not least, the new update gives admins the welcome possibility to record live streams and video chats. Admins can choose to record both video and audio or only audio for the given live stream or video call. Once the admin finishes the recording, the file will be conveniently placed in the Saved Messages section of the app.
Other recent Telegram improvements
The latest update Telegram received was a big one, Telegram version 8.0, which brought some very useful features to the app. The update that started rolling out at the beginning of this month brought the option to have an unlimited number of participants to group video calls or live streams, which is something the app previously lacked.
Alongside this change, the update also brought another useful feature called Flexible forwarding. The feature allows you to show or hide the caption when forwarding, and the same is applied to the sender field. The preview window lets you change the recipient in case you have tapped to forward on the wrong chat.
The Telegram 8.0 also makes it easier for you to find the exact sticker you want, with the Trending Stickers now appearing on top of "Recently used" in your sticker panel. This way, you can check out which the most popular and fun stickers currently are at a glance so you can easily join in the fun and send them around. Additionally, when you scroll through your sticker packs at the top of the panel, the thumbnails expand and show the names of the sticker packs for more convenience.
Telegram is now a widely popular app due to the controversy with WhatsApp's privacy in January
Back in January, WhatsApp introduced a new privacy policy and terms that claimed users should allow the app to share information with Facebook, and quite understandably, the decision immediately sparked controversy. This action had many users abandoning WhatsApp and going to Telegram and the privacy-focused app Signal. At the time, almost overnight Telegram got millions of new users.