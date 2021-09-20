Telegram update brings chat customization options, full-screen animated emoji

Telegram gets new chat teams with version 8.0.1

The most major update Telegram is getting with the new Telegram version 8.0.1 is the introduction of chat themes. The new feature allows you to customize individual chats in order to improve the look and feel of the interface according to your preference. The app is now giving you eight themes to choose from. Each theme features colorful gradient message bubbles, an animated background, and some unique background patterns.







For groups, the new Telegram update version 8.0.1 introduces a major change in the read receipts feature. Now, when you send a message in a group, it will be marked as "read" as long as at least one member in the group has read it. On top of that, long-pressing on your message (in smaller groups) will present you with the group members which have already read it.







Other recent Telegram improvements

Telegram is now a widely popular app due to the controversy with WhatsApp's privacy in January

