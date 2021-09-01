Major Telegram update brings unlimited participants to video calls and live streams

The new Telegram update brings unlimited participants to video calls and live streams

The new version also brings Flexible forwarding and other cool new features

Unlimited participants to the group calls and live streams on Telegram isn't the only feature this new major update has to brag with. Another useful feature is also introduced, called Flexible forwarding. This functionality allows you to show or hide the caption when forwarding, and the same is applied to the sender. Additionally, the preview window lets you change the recipient if you have unwittingly tapped on the wrong chat.







Telegram's popularity grew tremendously starting this January with WhatsApp's controversial policy changes

Many of you may probably know, but in January, WhatsApp introduced a new privacy policy and terms that claimed users should allow the app to share information with Facebook, and quite understandably, the decision sparked controversy. Many users then started abandoning WhatsApp and going to the privacy-focused app Signal or Telegram.







