Telegram announces "largest update in the history" of mini apps

In addition to these features, users can now add direct shortcuts to specific mini apps on their device’s home screen, making it easier to access favorite games and services with a single tap.Geolocation access has also been added, allowing mini apps to request and use the user’s location for location-based games, interactive maps, or event-based features. The location feature is disabled by default, and users must grant specific permissions for each mini app they wish to share their location with.Mini apps can now also send gifts as rewards for achievements, using Telegram’s Stars feature.For Telegram Premium users, the update adds the ability to set emoji statuses directly from mini apps. This feature allows users to share what they’re doing, such as playing a game, listening to music, or watching a movie, all by simply changing their emoji status. Developers can even integrate third-party APIs to automatically update the status when certain actions are taken, such as opening a book or attending work.Sharing media has also become easier, with mini apps now enabling users to send media directly to chats, including referral codes, memes, and more.Developers can also offer subscription plans within their mini apps, monetizing their efforts with multiple tiers of content and features.The update also provides developers with more customization options, including the ability to customize loading screens with icons and colors. Mini apps can now access basic hardware information, such as processing power and memory capacity, to adjust settings and optimize performance for smoother user experiences.Other new features include improved handling of app transitions, allowing developers to know when their mini app is minimized or restored, and easier access to profile pictures. Mini apps can also now support third-party validation of data.Sounds pretty neat, but I doubt that users who value privacy above all will get a major kick out of the new additions and platform possibilities.