Tecno is done mocking Nothing and OnePlus: its new phone has a walkie-talkie function

Ain't nobody got time for fun, smartphones are serious!

Android OnePlus Nothing
Tecno Pova 7 phone.
A little more than over a year ago, Tecno tried to tease Nothing and OnePlus with a cheeky newspaper ad that you may or may not remember. A few things have happened since April 2024 until now, so it's OK if you've put this one at the back of your memory.

You might even be asking yourself:

Who?!


Now, Tecno is not (yet) the single most well-recognized brand in the West, but the company is big across African, Middle East, Southeast Asian, South Asian, Latin American, and Eastern European markets. As exotic as Nothing and OnePlus may be, I'm sure you've heard of them.

Now, Tecno is ready with its next smartphone and this time around, there aren't any cheeky "shots fired" moments – at least for the time being.

Instead of engaging in tease campaigns, Tecno is focused on its own product: enter the Tecno Pova 7 series.

Tecno has launched its ambitious Pova 7 Series with the intention of changing: from being a value-focused brand to a serious player in the midrange smartphone space. The series includes five models, led by the Pova 7 Ultra, designed with gamers and power users in mind:

  • Pova 7 Ultra 5G
  • Pova 7 Pro 5G
  • Pova 7 5G
  • Pova Curve 5G
  • Pova 7

The Ultra model comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery, handy fast 70W wired and 30W wireless charging and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset. Tecno says it can deliver smooth 120 FPS gameplay in titles like PUBG and achieve over 1.5 million on AnTuTu benchmarks.

The design is presented as "Interstellar Spaceship" and incorporates sharp lines, curved-edge displays, and a distinctive LED lighting system. Across the series, users get a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 4,500 nits – pretty respectable, as these are flagship specs. Of course, the marketed 4,500 nits of brightness are not available all the time for the whole screen, but nevertheless, the panel should be really bright.

Image by Tecno
Image by Tecno


There are also Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers, haptic feedback, and vapor chamber cooling that round out the gaming-focused features.

For me, the most practical innovation is FreeLink, a walkie-talkie-style tool that allows nearby users (within 1 km) to call or message each other without relying on a mobile network. This off-grid feature could appeal to hikers, travelers, or those in emergency situations.

The Pova 7 Series also leans heavily on functional AI. Yeah, I'd be surprised if a 2025 phone didn't. Built-in tools offer live translation, noise suppression, virtual assistant capabilities, and an on-screen object recognition feature (think of "Circle to Search"). Creatives can use AI-powered editing tools to erase unwanted photo elements or enhance portraits, all without needing third-party apps.

Running on Tecno's HiOS 15 software, the phones offer a customizable Android experience with new icon styles, dynamic wallpapers, and an exclusive typeface.

The Pova 7 Series is beginning its global rollout, starting with the Pova Curve 5G in India. Additional models will follow in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Latin America. Pricing will vary by region.


Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
