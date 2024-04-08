Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed

By
Android Nothing
The brand rivalry is a phenomenon as old as... well, it's been around as long as there have been brands!

There are many notable examples of such rivalries, like the duel between Pepsi and Coca-Cola, between auto giants BMW and Audi, between DHL and FedEx, or Burger King and McDonald's.

The latest addition to that list is the "Tecno vs. Nothing and OnePlus" tease.

For the non-tech savvy users out there, OnePlus and Nothing might sound exotic, which practically makes the Tecno brand nothing short of "obscure" in the West. That's not a coincidence, since Tecno's business is focused on the African, Middle East, Southeast Asian, South Asian, Latin American, and Eastern European markets.

What's the deal?


Recently, a reader of an Indian newspaper (like, on real paper, if you recall these!) came across a large ad for the just-released Tecno Pova 6 Pro, a 6.78-inch phone with 120Hz AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a 6000 mAh battery, and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Also, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro design is suspiciously similar to Nothing's transparent design.

The ad slogan reads:

From 'One' to 'Nothing', why not choose something better?


The user who came across this posted it in X/Twitter, commenting that "Marketing in India usually does not allow such demeaning statements against other brands" and the post got Carl Pei's attention. Nothing's boss, however, is not impressed with this approach and responds:


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

