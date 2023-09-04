Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Want to pay less for high-end headphones? Grab a pair of Technics EAH-A800 for £101 off their price from Amazon UK

Deals Audio
If you've been scouring the web forever in trying to find a pair of high-end headphones at a price that won't deplete your bank account, you will be pleased to learn that Amazon UK is currently selling the high-end Technics EAH-A800 headphones with an awesome 34% discount. Or, in other words, you now have the chance to grab a pair of Technics EAH-A800 for £101 off their usual price.

Since the Technics EAH-A800 try to battle the big dogs in the high-end wireless headphones segment, the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM5, they are comfortable to wear and deliver amazing sound. Furthermore, their Technics companion app offers EQ functionality, which means you will be able to tailor their sound entirely to your liking.

The Technics EAH-A800 offer pretty awesome ANC as well. Although their active noise cancellation is sadly not on par with the ANC on the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM5, they still do a pretty good job of silencing the world around you. Something we need to mention, however, is that turning the ANC on changes the way the Technics EAH-A800 sound. The audio quality is still great, but it's not great the fact that enabling ANC affects the audio, so here is one drawback of the Technics EAH-A800.

That said, the Technics EAH-A800 excel in one particular department: battery life. On a single charge, these bad boys offer up to 30 hours with ANC turned on and up to a whopping 60 hours with ANC turned off. These numbers are indeed pretty impressive, don't you think?

With high-end sound, awesome ANC, incredible battery life, and now a much more budget-friendly price tag, the Technics EAH-A800 are a true bargain, and you should definitely grab a pair while they are still discounted on Amazon UK.

