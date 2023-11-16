Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
TCL launches another affordable Android tablet in the US
After bringing its cheap e-reader alternative to the US, the NXTPAPER 11, TCL is now launching yet another affordable tablet in the country, the TCL TAB 10 Gen 2.

The US market has been flooded with cheap Android tablets, especially those made by Amazon. However, TCL has a pretty decent portfolio of budge-friendly tablets too, so if you’re looking for an alternative to Amazon’s Fire slates, the TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is an interesting option.

Recently introduced in the United States, TCL’s TAB 10 Gen 2 is priced to sell for $190, but the tablet is now on sale for 10 percent off on Amazon. If you’re considering one, we recommend waiting one more day because the tablet will be part of TCL’s big Black Friday sale.

TCL TAB 10 Gen 2

10.4" Wi-Fi tablet, 128GB storage, 2K Full HD screen, 6000mAh battery, Android 13, US version (2023 model)
$20 off (11%)
$169 99
$189 99
Buy at Amazon


The TAB 10 Gen 2 is an Android 13-powered tablet that sports a large 10.4-inch Full HD+ display enhanced by NXTVISION technology. On the inside, the tablet packs a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD card).

The tablet features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a secondary 5-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper. Other highlights of TCL’s affordable tablet include stereo speakers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as USB Type-C port.

According to TCL, the large 6,000 mAh battery that powers the TAB 10 Gen 2 should offer up to 9 hours of streaming or 6 hours of online gaming. The battery should fully charge in about 4.5 hours, TCL claims.
