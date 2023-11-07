TCL’s affordable NXTPAPER 11 tablet is now available in the US
It took TCL almost a year to bring the NXTPAPER 11 tablet to the United States. Originally unveiled at the beginning of the year, the slate made its debut in various European markets back in May.
Starting today, the NXTPAPER 11 is available for purchase in the US via TCL’s online store for just $230. This is a great price for a tablet that packs a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 6GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD).
If you’re in the market for an e-reader, the NXTPAPER 11 is a great option, especially since it’s more than just an e-reader. According to TCL, the tablet should offer great visibility outdoors and indoors with 500 nits of peak brightness.
Speaking of which, the 11-inch LCD display supports up to 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution and features Adaptive Brightness, which detects ambient light conditions and adjusts the display brightness and color tone for a comfier viewing experience.
Other highlights of the tablet include a massive 8,000 mAh battery, quad speakers, two 8-megapixel cameras, one on the back and one in the front, as well as Android 13.
But what makes the NXTPAPER 11 interesting is that, unlike regular tablets, it reduces harmful blue light by over 60 percent. Also, the tablet has a matte finish and textured screen to offer a paper-like visual experience, reminiscent of an e-reader.
The tablet features a nano-material layer that generates an anti-glare display, which eliminates fingermarks and minimizes eye strain associated with standard LCD display.
