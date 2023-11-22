This brand-new TCL tab is big, thin, sharp, and crazy cheap for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 internationally unveiled by the TV industry veteran a few months back and commercially released stateside just last week? Don't worry, we're here to refresh your memory... or rather make sure you're aware of this mid-ranger's existence, as well as recommend it as a possible alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Tab S6 Lite for the holidays.
Technically priced at $189.99 but in reality available for $20 less than that right off the bat, the Android 13-powered 10.4-incher is now discounted by $51 on top of its introductory US markdown. In total, you're looking at slashing $71 (or 37 percent) off the $189.99 list price at the time of this writing, although curiously enough, this particular Amazon Black Friday 2023 deal is only open to the e-commerce giant's Prime subscribers.
If you can (and want to) meet that special requirement, it's certainly hard to argue with the (theoretical) value provided by the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 at its insanely low pre-holiday price. There aren't a lot of budget tablets around with this bad boy's premium metal construction and razor-thin 7.4mm profile, but given that latter detail, you shouldn't be shocked to hear that the battery life is not great, at only up to 9 hours of uninterrupted video playback (according to official claims, which are often exaggerated).
On the decidedly bright side of things (both figuratively and literally speaking), there's no questioning the quality of that 10.4-inch NXTVision display with 2K resolution and 350 nits peak brightness, especially if you're familiar with TCL's generally excellent television sets.
The 128GB internal storage space and 4GB RAM count are also both remarkably generous for the sub-$150 price bracket, and compared to something like the costlier Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2), the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 holds a key advantage in the relatively new OS version it's running out of the box.
Will you ever get an Android 14 update? That's unfortunately not etched in stone, but even if you disregard the software and focus entirely on its hardware specifications, this budget-friendly Android 13 slate with octa-core MediaTek processing power feels pretty much impossible to beat at 150 bucks or less.
Things that are NOT allowed: