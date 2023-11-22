This brand-new TCL tab is big, thin, sharp, and crazy cheap for Black Friday





Technically priced at $189.99 but in reality available for $20 less than that right off the bat, the Android 13-powered 10.4-incher is now discounted by $51 on top of its introductory US markdown. In total, you're looking at slashing $71 (or 37 percent) off the $189.99 list price at the time of this writing, although curiously enough, this particular Amazon Black Friday 2023 deal is only open to the e-commerce giant's Prime subscribers.

TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 13, 10.4-Inch IPS Display with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Aluminum Construction, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, Space Gray Color, Amazon Prime Subscription Required $71 off (37%) $118 99 $189 99 Buy at Amazon





If you can (and want to) meet that special requirement, it's certainly hard to argue with the (theoretical) value provided by the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 at its insanely low pre-holiday price. There aren't a lot of budget tablets around with this bad boy's premium metal construction and razor-thin 7.4mm profile, but given that latter detail, you shouldn't be shocked to hear that the battery life is not great, at only up to 9 hours of uninterrupted video playback (according to official claims, which are often exaggerated).





On the decidedly bright side of things (both figuratively and literally speaking), there's no questioning the quality of that 10.4-inch NXTVision display with 2K resolution and 350 nits peak brightness, especially if you're familiar with TCL's generally excellent television sets.





The 128GB internal storage space and 4GB RAM count are also both remarkably generous for the sub-$150 price bracket, and compared to something like the costlier Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) , the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 holds a key advantage in the relatively new OS version it's running out of the box.



