Don't miss this deal on this TCL mid-ranger that won't break the bank

If you are looking for a great deal on an Android mid-ranger, and having the latest hardware out there is not your main concern, then look no further than the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone which is currently on sale for $250 on Amazon.





The TCL 20 Pro 5G originally launched in June 2021, but don't let that fool you as it offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It comes equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is bright, colorful, and produces deep blacks, making it great for watching videos and playing games. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate, which means that scrolling and animations look smoother than on a typical 60Hz display.





As expected, purchasing a phone at this extremely low price range, comes with some sacrifices. This device in particular will run Android 11, which is a couple of versions behind the Android Operating System. However, under the hood, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which provides solid performance for everyday tasks and even some light gaming. It also has 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is plenty of space for storing apps, photos, and videos.





The TCL 20 Pro 5G has a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which takes sharp and detailed photos.



Other notable features of the TCL 20 Pro 5G include a 4500mAh battery, which provides all-day battery life, and support for 18W fast charging. It also has a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



The TCL 20 Pro 5G is available on Amazon for an excellent price, making it a great bargain for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. One caveat to this particular model that's on sale, is that it does not support the AT&T 5G or Sprint networks, but it does support all other major U.S. carriers such as T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T's 4G network.





With its AMOLED display, solid performance, and versatile camera system, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is a great choice for anyone looking for a premium smartphone without breaking the bank.