TAG Heuer’s new Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches cost more than $2,000
TAG Heuer is one of the oldest and most valuable brands in the watch business. When it comes to prices, its products are up there with the likes of Rolex and Omega, so having a TAG Heuer watch strapped to your wrist is not just pure functionality, but also a statement.
Having dabbled in the smartwatch market for a while now, TAG Heuer built quite a massive portfolio of such products in a relatively short time. The company’s Connected lineup of smartwatches is already known among customers who treasure these wearable devices, so it’s no surprise that TAG Heuer has decided to expand the Connected family with brand new models.
Specs-wise, they are almost similar, so it’s the software that sets them apart from each other. Speaking of which, these smartwatches don’t come with the newest Wear OS 3 operating system, but TAG Heuer confirmed all three are eligible for the update when it becomes available.
Secondly, we have the Connected Calibre E4 42mm Golf Edition that has the same outside build, but it’s slightly more expensive because it comes with some TAG Heuer-branded golf balls and two pairs of straps. Additionally, it has all sorts of golf-related apps, including software that’s able to automatically track your golf score, as well as information about over 40,000 golf courses. Aimed at golf fans, this particular model will be available for purchase for $2,500 later this month.
Last but not least, the much bigger 45mm-wide Connected Calibre E4 Sport Edition comes with a 1.39-inch OLED display (454 x 454 pixels). The biggest change is the software, which includes a new Trail & Hiking feature that makes use of the smartwatch’s built-in barometer.
Three new Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches have been announced recently, all three priced to sell for over $2,000. Each of these new Connected E4 versions comes in black DLC-coated titanium and include two 42mm-wide models and one 45mm-wide model.
The cheapest of the three is the standard Connected E4 42mm. This one features a DLC-coated grade 2 titanium case, a 1.28-inch OLED touchscreen (416 x 416 pixels) with a bezel-less panel protected by a sapphire dome glass. It will be available in late January for $2,350.
Some hardware upgrades have been added too, such as a rubber ring around the crown to offer users a better grip while working out, and breathable rubber straps. The case water resistance remains the same – 50 meters, but it’s still a nice feature to have. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm Sport Edition has a retail price of $2,600, so it is not that more expensive than the other two models.
